Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Biden heads to Poland, where millions have sought refuge

President Joe Biden is set to travel to Poland on Friday for the second leg of an emergency trip to Europe to fortify the West's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Biden is expected to be briefed on the humanitarian response to the war, which has so far seen more than 3.6 million flee Ukraine to neighboring countries, with more than 2.1 million seeking refuge in Poland.
The U.S. on Thursday announced fresh sanctions against Russia and committed to welcoming 100,000 refugees fleeing the war as Biden met with world leaders in Brussels for a battery of emergency summits on the conflict.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more support in military aid as he addressed the NATO summit in Brussels via video link Wednesday. He later repeated his calls for support from the West in helping Ukraine achieve "peace" and bring an end to Russia's bombardments.
Ukrainian servicemen attend a funeral for marine Alexandr Khovtun in Kyiv on Sunday. Khovtun died in combat in the town of Huta-Mezhyhirska, north of Kyiv.
Mariupol police general offers his life to save children
Mariupol National Police General Vyacheslav Abroskin has offered his life to Russian forces, asking to let children out of the besieged port city in exchange.
“There are many children left who, if not saved now, will die in the coming days, the clock is ticking,” he said in a Facebook statement on Wednesday. “My life belongs to me alone and I offer it in exchange for the lives of children who still remain in Mariupol,” he said.
Abroskin, who said he was on Russia's "wanted list," appealed to the forces to let him organize the removal of children, asking for three days.
Ukraine reclaims ground, pushes Russians away from Kyiv, U.K. says
Ukrainian forces have reclaimed towns and continue to push Russian Forces away from the Kyiv towards Hostomel Airfield in the north-west, Britain's defense ministry has said.
In an intelligence update published Friday, it said, “Ukrainian counter-attacks, and Russian Forces falling back on overextended supply lines, has allowed Ukraine to re-occupy towns and defensive positions" up to just over 20 miles east of Kyiv.
In the south, Russian forces continued to circumvent Mykolaiv to reach east towards Odesa, it said.
Biden heads to Poland as country grapples with Ukraine refugee influx
President Joe Biden on Friday plans to travel to southeastern Poland, where he intends to meet with U.S. troops and aid workers assisting refugees in a country on the front lines of the humanitarian and military crisis unfolding in Ukraine.
Biden is scheduled to visit Rzeszow to thank the thousands of U.S. troops who began arriving at a military base there last month. The base in Poland is less than 100 miles from where Russian missiles struck a Ukrainian military post this month. Before he returns to Washington on Saturday, Biden said, he will try to meet with some of the refugees.
“I’ve been to refugee camps, I’ve been in war zones for the last 15 years, and it’s devastating,” Biden said at a news conference Thursday. He said meeting with refugees in Poland would “reinforce my commitment to have the United States make sure we are a major piece of dealing with the relocation of all those folks.”
Read the full story here.
Humanitarian aid let into Melitopol, mayor says
Humanitarian aid that had been stalled has been let into the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol, Mayor Ivan Fedorov said on Facebook.
The convoy, carrying food, medicine and hygiene products, was stopped Thursday night at the entrance to the city, Fedorov said. Russians allowed the convoy to enter Friday morning, he said.
Approximately 350 residents will be evacuated to Zaporizhzhia as the buses exit the city, he said.
Earlier this month, Ukrainian officials said Fedorov had been captured and later released.