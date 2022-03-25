Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Biden heads to Poland, where millions have sought refuge

President Joe Biden is set to travel to Poland on Friday for the second leg of an emergency trip to Europe to fortify the West's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden is expected to be briefed on the humanitarian response to the war, which has so far seen more than 3.6 million flee Ukraine to neighboring countries, with more than 2.1 million seeking refuge in Poland.

The U.S. on Thursday announced fresh sanctions against Russia and committed to welcoming 100,000 refugees fleeing the war as Biden met with world leaders in Brussels for a battery of emergency summits on the conflict.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more support in military aid as he addressed the NATO summit in Brussels via video link Wednesday. He later repeated his calls for support from the West in helping Ukraine achieve "peace" and bring an end to Russia's bombardments.

