Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Biden to meet with NATO allies; Zelenskyy urges support

With Russia’s invasion of his embattled country reaching the one-month mark and his allies gathering for an emergency summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the world to show its support Thursday.
Zelenskyy called for a public display of solidarity in the streets and more military aid from the NATO leaders whose meeting he is set to address. The Ukrainian leader’s ability to rally the West to Kyiv’s cause in video messages from the capital has served as a symbol of Ukraine’s defiant defense and Russia’s struggling advance.
President Joe Biden is in Europe to meet with U.S. allies and discuss further sanctions to punish Moscow, moves to bolster NATO’s eastern flank and how to counter the prospect of escalation from the Kremlin amid fears of a chemical or even nuclear attack.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces managed to push back Russian troops east of Kyiv, thwarting the Russian advance towards the capital, a senior U.S. defense official said Wednesday.
Four dead in Luhansk after Russian attacks
Russian attacks in the eastern Ukraine region of Luhansk have left four dead, including two children, and six wounded, governor Serhiy Haidi said in a Telegram post on Thursday morning.
“Missile strikes were inflicted on Lysychansk and Novodruzhesk," he said.
Haidi said dozens of buildings were destroyed during the attack, which occurred on Wednesday night with thousands out of electricity and gas supply. Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson boards a plane to Brussels to take part in a NATO summit to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at London Stansted airport, on Thursday.
Ukraine says it destroyed Russian large landing ship Orsk
Ukraine's navy said Thursday it has destroyed Russia's large landing ship Orsk, near the port city of Berdyansk.
In a short statement shared on Facebook, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said the vessel had been "destroyed."
Video shared by the Navy showed thick black smoke appearing over Berdyansk after explosions on Thursday morning.
U.S. calls Russian stock market opening a 'charade'
The White House has called the partial reopening of the Moscow Stock Exchange a "charade" after Russia allowed only 15 percent of its listed shares to trade after a month of complete closure.
"What we’re seeing is a charade: a Potemkin market opening," Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh said in a statement on Thursday.
“Russia has made clear they are going to pour government resources into artificially propping up the shares of companies that are trading,” Singh said.
On Wednesday, The Bank of Russia had announced its decision of resuming trading of 33 shares of Russian Stock Exchange Index. Short selling is banned for these securities and foreigners are not allowed to sell their shares.
“This is not a real market and not a sustainable model—which only underscores Russia’s isolation from the global financial system,” he said.
Russian stock market partially reopens
Russia is reopening its stock market for limited trading nearly one month after shares plunged and the exchange was shut down following the invasion of Ukraine.
There will be heavy restrictions on trading Thursday to prevent the kind of massive selloff that took place on Feb. 24 in anticipation of crushing financial and economic sanctions from Western nations.
The reopening of the Moscow exchange has only minimal significance for investors outside Russia and scant economic impact compared with the barrage of U.S.-led sanctions and withdrawals by foreign corporations.
Stocks last traded in Moscow on Feb. 25.
Russia scrambling to mobilize reservists amid casualties, U.K. says
Russian forces have suffered thousands of casualties during their invasion of Ukraine and are looking to mobilize its reservist corps, according to the British defense ministry.
“Russia is likely now looking to mobilise its reservist and conscript manpower, as well as private military companies and foreign mercenaries, to replace these considerable losses," the ministry said in an intelligence update Thursday.
The ministry said it was not clear how the groups would integrate with the Russian forces on the ground and what impact it would have on their “combat effectiveness."
Estimates of the number of Russian soldiers killed and injured in the conflict have varied, and NBC News has not independently verified the number of casualties.