Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Biden to meet with NATO allies; Zelenskyy urges support

With Russia’s invasion of his embattled country reaching the one-month mark and his allies gathering for an emergency summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the world to show its support Thursday.

Zelenskyy called for a public display of solidarity in the streets and more military aid from the NATO leaders whose meeting he is set to address. The Ukrainian leader’s ability to rally the West to Kyiv’s cause in video messages from the capital has served as a symbol of Ukraine’s defiant defense and Russia’s struggling advance.

President Joe Biden is in Europe to meet with U.S. allies and discuss further sanctions to punish Moscow, moves to bolster NATO’s eastern flank and how to counter the prospect of escalation from the Kremlin amid fears of a chemical or even nuclear attack.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces managed to push back Russian troops east of Kyiv, thwarting the Russian advance towards the capital, a senior U.S. defense official said Wednesday.

