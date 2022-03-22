Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Biden warns Putin's 'back is against the wall'

President Joe Biden has warned he fears Russian President Vladimir Putin could resort to the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine now that his "back is against the wall."
"He wasn’t anticipating the extent or the strength of our unity. And the more his back is against the wall, the greater the severity of the tactics he may employ," Biden said Monday. The president is heading to Europe this week as the West rallies behind Kyiv and against the Kremlin nearly a month into the war.
His warning came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a fresh call for direct talks with his Russian counterpart and said that cities across Ukraine had been bombed beyond recognition.
His country has rejected demands from Russia to surrender Mariupol, the strategically important port city where hundreds of thousands of civilians have been trapped and bombarded for weeks without water, heat or medicine.
Russia ends WWII peace talks with Japan over Ukraine sanctions
Russia has responded to Japanese sanctions by terminating World War II peace treaty talks with the country, which responded angrily on Tuesday.
The two countries never formally ended hostilities because of a territorial dispute over an island chain that lies between them. The islands, which Russia calls the Kurils and Japan calls the Northern Territories, were occupied by the Soviet Union in 1945.
Moscow is halting the talks with Tokyo as well as efforts toward joint economic activity on the islands, Russia's Tass news agency reported Monday, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.
“It is impossible to discuss the signing of a fundamental treaty in bilateral relations with a country that takes an outspokenly unfriendly stance and tries to cause harm to the interests of our country,” the Foreign Ministry said.
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Japan has banned strategic exports, frozen bank assets and imposed sanctions on individuals and companies. Last week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan would revoke Russia's most-favored-nation trade status. On Tuesday, he criticized Russia's decision to end the talks, which have made little progress in seven decades despite more than 20 meetings between Putin and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
“The current situation is entirely the result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and for them to shift this onto Japan-Russia relations is extremely unjust and absolutely unacceptable,” Kishida said.
Ukraine prepared to 'compromise' on NATO to bring end to war, Zelenskyy says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday he was prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine’s security.
“It’s a compromise for everyone: for the West, which doesn’t know what to do with us with regard to NATO, for Ukraine, which wants security guarantees, and for Russia, which doesn’t want further NATO expansion,” Zelenskyy said late Monday in an interview with Ukrainian television channels.
He also repeated his call for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Unless he meets with Putin, it is impossible to understand whether Russia even wants to stop the war, Zelenskyy said.
Zelenskyy said Kyiv will be ready to discuss the status of Crimea and the eastern Donbas region held by Russian-backed separatists after a cease-fire and steps toward providing security guarantees.
Solaris, a superyacht linked to the sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, is pictured in Bodrum, southwest Turkey on Tuesday.
Ukraine says more than 2,000 children 'illegally deported' to Russia
Ukraine has accused Russian forces of illegally deporting 2,389 children from occupied regions in Ukraine to Russia.
In a statement Monday, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Russian forces had illegally displaced children from the long disputed regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in Eastern Ukraine.
“Forced displacement of civilians into the territory of the aggressor state, including children, shows signs of abduction. Such actions are a gross violation of international law, in particular international humanitarian law,” the ministry said.
It also appealed to the international community to condemn the illegal deportation of children, put more strain on Russia and “stop the barbaric war against the Ukrainian people.”
Ukrainian forces repel Russian attempts to occupy Mariupol despite 'heavy fighting,' U.K. says
Ukrainian forces have continued to repulse Russian efforts to occupy the besieged city of Mariupol, despite "heavy fighting," Britain's defense ministry said in an intelligence update Tuesday.
On Monday, Kyiv rejected demands from Russia to surrender the key port city, where as many as 300,000 people have been trapped without access to water, heat or medicine amid a weeks-long bombardment.
Britain's defense ministry said Russian forces elsewhere in Ukraine had "endured yet another day of limited progress with most forces largely stalled in place."
Several Ukrainian cities continue to fall under heavy Russian air and artillery bombardment, it noted, with the United Nations reporting that more than 10 million Ukrainians have fled Russia's invasion.