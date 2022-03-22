Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Biden warns Putin's 'back is against the wall'

President Joe Biden has warned he fears Russian President Vladimir Putin could resort to the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine now that his "back is against the wall."

"He wasn’t anticipating the extent or the strength of our unity. And the more his back is against the wall, the greater the severity of the tactics he may employ," Biden said Monday. The president is heading to Europe this week as the West rallies behind Kyiv and against the Kremlin nearly a month into the war.

His warning came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a fresh call for direct talks with his Russian counterpart and said that cities across Ukraine had been bombed beyond recognition.

His country has rejected demands from Russia to surrender Mariupol, the strategically important port city where hundreds of thousands of civilians have been trapped and bombarded for weeks without water, heat or medicine.

