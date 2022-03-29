Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Delegations arrive for peace talks

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine have arrived in Turkey for a fresh round of peace talks set to take place in Istanbul Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is willing to discuss his country's neutrality to bring an end to the war "without delay." However, over the weekend, he said he would not sacrifice his country's territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said Moscow could not talk about "progress yet," but said "the very fact that it was decided to continue the talks in person is certainly important."

In an interview with PBS, Peskov clarified on Moscow's stance on the use of nuclear weapons, saying Russia would only consider the use of nuclear weapons if there is a threat to the "existence of the state in our country." But he said that "any outcome of the operation (in Ukraine), of course is not a reason for usage of a nuclear weapon."

On the ground, Britain's ministry of defense said Ukrainian forces were seeing "some success" with localized counter attacks to the north west of Kyiv, including in Irpin, where local officials said the city had driven out Russian forces. The Russians still posed a significant threat to the capital through their strike capability, the ministry added.

See full coverage here.