Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Fighting rages around Mariupol as Zelenskky calls for talks

As heavy fighting raged across Ukraine and Russian forces blockaded the sea around the besieged southern city of Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for talks with Moscow to stop its invasion.

"The time has come to meet and talk. The time has come to restore territorial integrity and justice to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a video message recorded in Kyiv, with the presidential office behind him and posted to his Telegram channel late Friday. "Otherwise, Russia's costs will be so high that you will not be able to rise again for several generations."

His comments came as fighting continued to rage around Kyiv and Ukrainian officials said that the port city of Mariupol had lost its access to the Azov Sea, and Russian forces were still trying to storm the city. It was unclear whether they had seized it.

Elsewhere, Britain's defense ministry said in its latest intelligence update on Saturday, that Russia had been forced to change its operational approach and was now "pursuing a strategy of attrition." It was "likely to involve the indiscriminate use of firepower resulting in increased civilian casualties, destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure, and intensify the humanitarian crisis,” it added.

President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday amid ongoing efforts to distance China from Russia. U.S. officials have repeatedly expressed concern that China could come to the aid of Russia, which is increasingly isolated from global markets amid harsh sanctions from the West.

