Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Fighting rages around Mariupol as Zelenskky calls for talks

As heavy fighting raged across Ukraine and Russian forces blockaded the sea around the besieged southern city of Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for talks with Moscow to stop its invasion.
"The time has come to meet and talk. The time has come to restore territorial integrity and justice to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a video message recorded in Kyiv, with the presidential office behind him and posted to his Telegram channel late Friday. "Otherwise, Russia's costs will be so high that you will not be able to rise again for several generations."
His comments came as fighting continued to rage around Kyiv and Ukrainian officials said that the port city of Mariupol had lost its access to the Azov Sea, and Russian forces were still trying to storm the city. It was unclear whether they had seized it.
Elsewhere, Britain's defense ministry said in its latest intelligence update on Saturday, that Russia had been forced to change its operational approach and was now "pursuing a strategy of attrition." It was "likely to involve the indiscriminate use of firepower resulting in increased civilian casualties, destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure, and intensify the humanitarian crisis,” it added.
President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday amid ongoing efforts to distance China from Russia. U.S. officials have repeatedly expressed concern that China could come to the aid of Russia, which is increasingly isolated from global markets amid harsh sanctions from the West.
Russia says it launched hypersonic missile at ammo depot in Western Ukraine
Russia's military said Saturday it had used a hypersonic missile in combat for the first time to destroy an ammunition depot in Ukraine's west.
Major General Igor Konashenkov said the "Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aeroballistic missiles," was deployed Friday, in a video posted on Russian state media RIA's Telegram channel.
He added that it "destroyed a large underground warehouse" containing "missiles and aviation ammunition" in the village of Delyatyn, a small community around 380 miles west of Ukraine's capital Kyiv and north of its border with Romania.
Russia first used the weapon during its military campaign in Syria in 2016.
Konashenkov added that Russian forces had also hit 69 military facilities in Ukraine and shot down 12 unmanned aerial vehicles.
NBC News has not been able to verify his claims.
Humanitarian corridor will open for evacuation in Luhansk region Saturday, official says
LVIV - A humanitarian corridor for evacuations in Ukraine's Luhansk region will be opened on Saturday morning, regional governor Serhiy Gaiday said on Telegram.
"A humanitarian corridor has been agreed, we will try to evacuate people and bring food today. A 'regime of silence' has been agreed for March 19, starting at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT)," Gaiday said.
Russia now pursuing 'strategy of attrition,' U.K. defense ministry says
The British defense ministry believes the Kremlin has "been surprised" by the resistance of Ukrainian forces to its attack and invasion of the country, and is now pursuing a strategy likely to increase harm to civilians.
The United Kingdom in an intelligence update Saturday said that Russia "is now pursuing a strategy of attrition."
"This is likely to involve the indiscriminate use of firepower resulting in increased civilian casualties, destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure, and intensify the humanitarian crisis," the U.K. defense ministry said.
Cities in Ukraine have been bombarded since Russia invaded the country in what Western countries have condemned as an unprovoked and unjustified attack.
The United Nations has recorded 2,149 civilian casualties in Ukraine since Russia attacked Feb. 24, including 816 killed — 59 of which were children.The U.N. human rights office says the actual number of civilian casualties is "much higher." Russia has denied targeting civilians.
More than 3 million refugees have fled the country, according to the U.N.
Celebrated Ukrainian actor Oksana Shvets is killed in Kyiv
Celebrated Ukrainian actor Oksana Shvets was killed in Kyiv when a residential building was hit by Russian shelling, her theater company announced Thursday. She was 67.
The Molodyi Theater, where Shvets had been a troupe member for decades, said in a Facebook post that there was “unrepairable grief in the family of Molodyi Theater," according to an NBC News translation.
“There is no forgiveness for the enemy that has come to our land,” the post said.
Shvets, who studied at the Ivan Franko Drama Theater and the Institute of Theater Arts, appeared in dozens of roles at the Young Theater, including a recent production of the play “Enchanted.”
She was awarded the Merited Artist of Ukraine, an honorary title for outstanding achievement in performing arts.
Shvets was killed as Russian forces advanced on Ukraine’s capital and appeared to target civilians. Kyiv's city council said Friday that since the invasion began, Russian attacks have damaged 36 residential buildings, five homes and 11 schools, including four kindergartens, according to an NBC News translation.
The officials said that 222 people, including four children, have been killed. NBC News has not been able to independently verify those claims. Russia has denied targeting civilians.