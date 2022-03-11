Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Kyiv assault feared as Russia expands offensive

Russian forces appeared to be stepping up their campaign across Ukraine on Friday, edging closer to the capital, Kyiv, and expanding their offensive west.

Satellite images appeared to show a huge military convoy close to Kyiv had dispersed, sparking fears of an imminent ground offensive. Meanwhile, multiple airstrikes hit the western Ukraine cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk early Friday, Ukraine's parliament said, striking farther west than before.

Ukraine continued to try and evacuate civilians from besieged cities, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying as many as 100,000 people had been brought to safety over the past two days.

In the United States, President Joe Biden was expected to announce new measures against Moscow, with reports suggesting he will move to revoke Russia's trade relations status. Also, Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Romania as the next leg in a trip to reassure allies.

