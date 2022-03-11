Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Kyiv assault feared as Russia expands offensive

Russian forces appeared to be stepping up their campaign across Ukraine on Friday, edging closer to the capital, Kyiv, and expanding their offensive west.
Satellite images appeared to show a huge military convoy close to Kyiv had dispersed, sparking fears of an imminent ground offensive. Meanwhile, multiple airstrikes hit the western Ukraine cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk early Friday, Ukraine's parliament said, striking farther west than before.
Ukraine continued to try and evacuate civilians from besieged cities, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying as many as 100,000 people had been brought to safety over the past two days.
In the United States, President Joe Biden was expected to announce new measures against Moscow, with reports suggesting he will move to revoke Russia's trade relations status. Also, Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Romania as the next leg in a trip to reassure allies.
Follow our full coverage on the conflict here.
Russian forces killed more civilians than soldiers, says Ukraine Defense Minister
Russian forces have killed more civilians than soldiers in Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said.
“The Kremlin is bombing schools and hospitals, including maternity hospitals. Moscow does not protect anyone. It destroys,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook. On Thursday, Russia was accused of bombing a maternity hospital in the southern city of Mariupol.
“They are not able to fight with our army, the national guard and territorial defense forces. So, they attack the most vulnerable ones,” he said.
NBC News is not able to confirm the death toll claims.
Reznikov said the authorities are working to evacuate people from the most affected areas, including Mariupol, Sumy, and Kharkiv.
Tens of thousands of helmets and bulletproof vests are also on the move to Ukraine to strengthen the military, he said.
Russia says 16,000 volunteers from the Middle East ready to fight in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he wanted to allow volunteers to fight against Ukrainian forces and approved handing over captured Western missile systems to Russian-backed rebel fighters.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu proposed handing over American made anti-tank systems such as Javelin and Stinger to fighters from the rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.
Putin, speaking at a Russian security council meeting, said he supported such an idea. He also said that those who wanted to volunteer to fight with Russian-backed forces should be allowed to.
Shoigu said there were 16,000 volunteers in the Middle East who were ready to come to fight with Russian-backed forces.
Cities in western Ukraine hit by airstrikes
Multiple airstrikes hit the western Ukraine cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk early Friday morning, according to a statement issued by Ukraine's Parliament.
The strikes were farther west than previous Russian attacks.
Airstrikes in Lutsk hit at 6 a.m. local time and targeted the airfield, the statement posted to Telegram added.
Reports on the number of casualties varied. Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk said one person died in the strike, according to the Telegram statement. Yurii Pohuliaiko, head of the Lutsk regional council, said two people died and six were injured when four rockets hit the military airport.
NBC News has not independently confirmed the strikes or casualties.
An hour later, Ivano-Frankivsk was hit, the parliamentary statement said.
“In both Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk, the air-raid siren did not go off before the cities were hit,” it added.
Missile strikes were also recorded at the central Ukraine city of Dnipro.
How Goldman Sachs profits from war in Ukraine, loophole in sanctions
Goldman Sachs, the giant New York investment bank, is cashing in on the war in Ukraine by selling Russian debt to U.S. hedge funds — and using a legal loophole in the Biden administration’s sanctions to do it.
As the Western world scrambles to defend Ukraine by locking down Russian money, the company is acting as a broker between Moscow’s creditors and U.S. investors, pitching clients on the opportunity to take advantage of Russia’s war-crippled economy by buying its debt securities low now and selling them high later, according to four financial world sources familiar with the strategy.
An investor who declined a Goldman trader’s offer to add Russian debt to his hedge fund’s portfolio — because of the war — said the trader suggested he could “just put it in your personal account” to avoid scrutiny.
Read the full story here.
Biden reportedly set to call for revoking Russia's favored trade status
President Joe Biden on Friday will call for an end to normal trade relations with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, clearing the way for increased tariffs on Russian imports, five people familiar with the situation told Reuters.
The move would mark the latest escalation of a push by the U.S. and its allies to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the largest war in Europe since World War II.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”