Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Russia claims cease-fire to let civilians flee

Russia said it was setting a cease-fire in major cities across Ukraine Monday morning to let citizens flee, but offered routes out of Kyiv and Kharkiv that only lead to Russia or its close ally Belarus.

Moscow kept up its shelling of Ukraine 11 days after it launched a full-scale invasion, even as it said it was opening humanitarian corridors out of key cities that were due to open at 10 a.m. Moscow time (2 a.m. ET).

Russia's defense ministry added in its statement that the plan was at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron. Ukraine has yet to confirm the ceasefire or humanitarian corridors.

More than 1.5 million people have left Ukraine since the conflict began, according to the U.N.'s refugee agency, which called it the biggest refugee crisis since World War II.

In an impassioned address to the nation on Sunday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainians would not forgive or forget Russian aggression.