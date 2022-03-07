Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Russia claims cease-fire to let civilians flee

Russia said it was setting a cease-fire in major cities across Ukraine Monday morning to let citizens flee, but offered routes out of Kyiv and Kharkiv that only lead to Russia or its close ally Belarus.
Moscow kept up its shelling of Ukraine 11 days after it launched a full-scale invasion, even as it said it was opening humanitarian corridors out of key cities that were due to open at 10 a.m. Moscow time (2 a.m. ET).
Russia's defense ministry added in its statement that the plan was at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron. Ukraine has yet to confirm the ceasefire or humanitarian corridors.
More than 1.5 million people have left Ukraine since the conflict began, according to the U.N.'s refugee agency, which called it the biggest refugee crisis since World War II.
In an impassioned address to the nation on Sunday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainians would not forgive or forget Russian aggression.
Macron keeps an open line to Putin as war in Ukraine rages
NICE, France — While most of the world is shunning President Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, one of the few leaders keeping an open line of communication is French President Emmanuel Macron.
Macron’s diplomatic efforts to prevent the war failed, but he’s not giving up: the two men have spoken four times since Russian forces attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24, and 11 times over the past month.
The French leader, whose country holds the European Union's rotating presidency, is now one of the few outsiders with a view into Putin’s mindset at the time of the largest military invasion in Europe since World War II. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is also becoming a mediator, meeting Putin on a surprise visit to Moscow on Saturday and speaking with him again by phone on Sunday.
Macron’s relentless push for dialogue reflects France’s post-World War II tradition of carving out its own geopolitical path and its refusal to blindly follow the United States.
After Russian troops pushed deep into Ukraine, Macron’s resolve to maintain communication channels with Putin is providing Western allies with insight into the Russian leader’s state of mind, his intentions on the battlefield and at home in Russia as the Kremlin cracks down on opponents.
Russia likely targeting Ukrainian communications facilities to block access to news, British defense ministry says
Russia is likely targeting Ukrainian communications facilities in a bid to block the country's citizens from accessing news and information, Britain's defense ministry has said.
In an intelligence update on Monday, the defense ministry said it appeared that Russia was "probably targeting" Ukraine's communications infrastructure to "reduce Ukrainian citizens' access to reliable news and information."
The defense ministry noted reports of Russia striking a TV tower in Kharkiv on Sunday, "suspending broadcasting output." It noted that the apparent incident followed a similar strike on a TV tower in Kyiv on March 1.
"Ukrainian internet access is also highly likely being disrupted as a result of collateral damage from Russian strikes on infrastructure," Britain's defense ministry said. It also noted that over the past week, internet outages have been reported across Ukraine, including in Mariupol, Sumy, Kyiv and Kharkiv.