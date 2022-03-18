Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Russian attacks hit near Lviv in western Ukraine

Ukrainian cities remained under siege Friday as Russian attacks continued for the fourth week, pushing farther west in Ukraine. Local officials said that several missiles destroyed buildings at an aircraft repair facility near the airport in Lviv, which is about around 40 miles from the border with Poland.
President Joe Biden is expected to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday morning amid ongoing efforts to distance China from Russia. U.S. officials have repeatedly expressed concern that China could come to the aid of Russia, which is increasingly isolated from global markets amid harsh sanctions from the West.
The World Health Organization has verified 43 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine, with 12 people having been killed and 34 others injured, including health care workers, the WHO's director-general said Thursday. Russia has denied targeting civilians.
An American was killed by Russian forces as he stood in line for bread in the northern city of Chernihiv, his family said. At least 53 civilian residents were killed by Russian bombs and shells in the city on Wednesday, Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said at a U.N. Security Council meeting.
Several missiles hit near Lviv airport, mayor says
Several missiles destroyed buildings at an aircraft repair facility near the airport in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, the mayor said. There were no immediate report of casualties.
The missiles did not strike the airport itself, the mayor said Friday through his Telegram channel.
The information was preliminary, and more details were not immediately clear. NBC News has not independently confirmed the attack.
The mayor said rescuers and other personnel were headed to the site, but that there was no work being done at the repair facility at the time of the attack.
An air alarm was sounded in Lviv at about 6:08 a.m., and at about 6:25 a.m. three explosions were heard on the outskirts of the city.
Lviv is in western Ukraine, around 40 miles from the border with Poland. Russia recently launched a series of strikes in the western part of the country, including a missile attack early Sunday that killed 35 people.
90 percent of Mariupol is destroyed, Ukraine defense ministry says
The southern port city Mariupol has been 90 percent destroyed amid incessant shelling and advances by Russian troops, Ukraine’s defense ministry said Friday.
The besieged city is bearing the brunt of Russian strikes with no electricity, gas or heat with temperatures dropping to 22 degrees.
The ministry has accused Russia of keeping the residents hostage by blocking agreed-upon humanitarian corridors in the city, with people struggling to find safe shelters.
This week, a Mariupol theater where people were seeking shelter was hit by a Russian airstrike. Satellite images from the U.S. government-linked technology firm Maxar appeared to show the word "CHILDREN" written outside the building in large white letters.
It was unclear how many people were in the building, but officials said Thursday that the shelter held up and people were emerging alive.
Two dead, more than 20 homes destroyed in Luhansk region, officials say
At least two people were killed, four others were injured, and more than 20 homes were destroyed in Russian attacks in the Luhansk region overnight, the local administration said Friday.
The homes were destroyed in attacks against the cities of Severodonetsk and Rubizhne, which are near each other in the eastern region of Luhansk, the Luhansk Regional Administration said.
NBC News has not independently confirmed the attack.
The administration said Russian artillery fire and other weapons were used against civilian areas Thursday night into Friday local time. Russia has denied targeting civilians.
The latest developments on the war between Russia and Ukraine
If you're catching up from yesterday, here are the latest developments:
- The House passed legislation Thursday that would suspend normal trade relations with Russia, a move designed to further isolate Moscow’s economy in response to President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. The measure passed 424-8, with all opposition coming from Republicans.
- American basketball star Brittney Griner, who is being detained in Russia, is doing OK and has regularly seen her legal team, a person close to the situation said. Griner's detention was extended until May 19, Russian state media TASS reported Thursday.
- Russia’s U.N. ambassador says he is not asking for a vote Friday on its resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, which has been sharply criticized by Western countries for making no mention of Russia’s responsibility for the war against its smaller neighbor.