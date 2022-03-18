Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Russian attacks hit near Lviv in western Ukraine

Ukrainian cities remained under siege Friday as Russian attacks continued for the fourth week, pushing farther west in Ukraine. Local officials said that several missiles destroyed buildings at an aircraft repair facility near the airport in Lviv, which is about around 40 miles from the border with Poland.

President Joe Biden is expected to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday morning amid ongoing efforts to distance China from Russia. U.S. officials have repeatedly expressed concern that China could come to the aid of Russia, which is increasingly isolated from global markets amid harsh sanctions from the West.

The World Health Organization has verified 43 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine, with 12 people having been killed and 34 others injured, including health care workers, the WHO's director-general said Thursday. Russia has denied targeting civilians.

An American was killed by Russian forces as he stood in line for bread in the northern city of Chernihiv, his family said. At least 53 civilian residents were killed by Russian bombs and shells in the city on Wednesday, Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said at a U.N. Security Council meeting.

See full coverage here.