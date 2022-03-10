Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Top diplomats meet for talks; Kyiv calls Mariupol hospital strike a war crime

A meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, is underway in Turkey in the first talks between the top diplomats since Russia launched its invasion.
With the war entering its third week, the high-level meeting in southern Turkey comes as Ukraine tries to evacuate more residents trapped in hard-hit areas and accuses Russia of war crimes for targeting civilians.
Around 35,000 people were able to escape from Ukrainian cities and towns Wednesday via humanitarian corridors, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
But Ukrainian officials accused Russian forces of continuing to shell escape routes or block them, with residents of Mariupol facing what officials described as a catastrophic situation with access to water and electricity cut off for days in frigid temperatures.
The attack on a children's hospital in the besieged southern port city left at least three people dead, including one child, local officials said Thursday.
Officials in the United States have warned that Russia could try to justify its war by launching a chemical or biological weapons attack and blaming it on Ukraine.
Ukraine nuclear power plants operating ‘under the barrels of machine guns’, says operator
Ukraine's nuclear power operator has raised fresh concern over the situation at the Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants, which are under Russian control, as it said workers continued to work "under the barrels of machine guns."
Out of the four power lines at the Zaporizhzhia plant, two have already been damaged, it said. “If two more are damaged, there will be a catastrophe,” Energoatom said Thursday in a statement on Telegram.
“Chernobyl is used as a military base. The station is partially de-energized,” it said. Emergency diesel generators are currently in operation.
The International Atomic Energy Agency had said yesterday that although the situation at the Chernobyl plant violates a “key safety pillar”, there has been no critical impact.
U.K. sanctions Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, billionaire soccer club owner
Roman Abramovich, the billionaire owner of Premier League soccer club Chelsea, has been sanctioned by the British government as part of an effort to ramp up pressure on Russian oligarchs.
Abramovich was one of several wealthy Russians to be named in new sanctions unveiled Thursday.
He had recently announced his intention to sell London-based soccer club Chelsea, with plans to donate net proceeds from the sale to victims of the war in Ukraine.
But that sale now appears to be on hold, with the British government saying Thursday that Abramovich’s assets are frozen, he is banned from visiting the U.K. and he is barred from transactions with U.K. individuals and businesses.
Also added to the U.K. sanctions list are industrialist Oleg Deripaska and Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin.
Moscow Stock Exchange remains shut for tenth consecutive day
Moscow stock exchange was closed Thursday for the tenth consecutive day with only limited exceptions allowed, The Bank of Russia announced in a statement.
The Russian Ruble fell sharply after the bank allowed its trade on Wednesday, falling to almost half of its value against the U.S. Dollar since February 10, reported CNBC.
The trading sessions in the foreign exchange and money market opened at 10.00 a.m. local time on Thursday (2 a.m. ET)
Talks between Ukraine, Russia's top diplomats begin
Talks between Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov have begun, a spokesperson for Ukraine's foreign ministry has said.
The talks are taking place in Antalya, Turkey, with Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko tweeting a photo of the diplomats meeting at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
Kuleba has previously said he does not have "high hopes" for the meeting, but he said he would push for the "maximum" in bringing an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Attack on Mariupol children's hospital leaves three dead, including a child, city council says
An attack on a children's hospital in the southern port city of Mariupol on Wednesday killed at least three people, including one child, city council officials said.
In a Telegram post, Mariupol's city council said that the attack had killed a young girl, in addition to injuring at least 17 others, including children, mothers and doctors.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned the strike and similar attacks in other cities as evidence of a "genocide" being carried out by Russian forces.
“Europeans: You won't be able to say that you did not see what was happening to Ukrainians, what was happening in Mariupol,” he said. “You saw it. You know it. You need to continue to impose sanctions on Russia so that they would not be able to continue this genocide, so that they would sit at the negotiation table and stop this atrocious war."
Russian forces continue to suffer losses in Kyiv, U.K. defense ministry says
Russian forces situated northwest of Kyiv have made little recent progress, the U.K. defense ministry said Thursday.
“The large Russian column north west of Kyiv has made little progress in over a week and is suffering continued losses at the hands of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” said the ministry in a tweet.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said the city’s defense is inflicting “fire damage on the offensive group of occupiers” and is maintaining defensive lines.
"Measures are being taken to deter the enemy from advancing in the direction of Kyiv,” it said in a statement on Facebook on Thursday morning.