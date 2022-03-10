Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Top diplomats meet for talks; Kyiv calls Mariupol hospital strike a war crime

A meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, is underway in Turkey in the first talks between the top diplomats since Russia launched its invasion.

With the war entering its third week, the high-level meeting in southern Turkey comes as Ukraine tries to evacuate more residents trapped in hard-hit areas and accuses Russia of war crimes for targeting civilians.

Around 35,000 people were able to escape from Ukrainian cities and towns Wednesday via humanitarian corridors, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

But Ukrainian officials accused Russian forces of continuing to shell escape routes or block them, with residents of Mariupol facing what officials described as a catastrophic situation with access to water and electricity cut off for days in frigid temperatures.

The attack on a children's hospital in the besieged southern port city left at least three people dead, including one child, local officials said Thursday.

Officials in the United States have warned that Russia could try to justify its war by launching a chemical or biological weapons attack and blaming it on Ukraine.

