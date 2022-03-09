Ukraine-Russia war live updates: U.S. blocks Poland's fighter jet offer as evacuations continue

The United States on Tuesday rejected an offer by Poland to transfer custody of Soviet-era fighter jets that would then likely be sent to Ukraine, as efforts continue to evacuate civilians from areas worst hit by Russia's almost two-week-old invasion.
Poland said it planned to send a fleet of MiG-29 jets to the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany but Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement: "We do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one."
The rift between NATO allies came as Ukraine was able to evacuate residents Tuesday from the besieged city of Sumy along the first safe corridor to have been created since the invasion, which has sparked the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.
On Tuesday the U.S. moved to ban imports of Russian oil, while a growing list of Western companies suspended their business in the country, adding to Moscow's economic and cultural isolation.
'Relentless shelling' causing major destruction across Ukraine, U.N. agency says
As fighting continues across Ukraine "relentless shelling" is causing major damage and destruction across the country, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has warned.
In addition to the rising number of deaths, the office said in a report Tuesday night that the "destruction of civilian objects continues to be reported."
"According to the Government of Ukraine, relentless shelling across the country has damaged or destroyed more than 210 schools, at least 34 hospitals and more than 1,500 residential buildings, figures that continue to climb with each passing day," its report said.
The report said Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, has called on on all parties of the conflict to "allow the safe passage of civilians out of hardest-hit areas and safe delivery of humanitarian supplies into those areas"
Family and friends lay flowers on Ukrainian soldier's grave
IMF considers $1.4 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine
The International Monetary Fund will consider approving $1.4 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine on Wednesday.
“We have sent to our executive board a proposal they will consider for approval tomorrow for $1.4 billion in support for Ukraine, to help it cope with the shock caused by this war,” Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday.
This aid is in addition to a separate $700 million payment agreed in December. Georgieva said the IMF had also provided a $2.7 billion Special Drawing Rights allocation — a supplement to its official reserves — that has come in “very handy” to Ukraine.
IMF said it was increasing contact with Ukraine and said talks were ongoing despite the “sirens that can be heard even as discussions go on".
Russian forces fail to advance in Kyiv, British defense ministry says
Russian forces continued to shell major Ukrainian cities but have yet to make significant breakthroughs in the capital of Kyiv, according to the British defense ministry.
"Fighting north-west of Kyiv remains ongoing," the ministry said in an intelligence update published Wednesday.
The Ukrainian air defense system has also held up against Russia's aerial forces, preventing them from achieving "any degree of control of the air," the ministry said.
However, the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remain encircled and are suffering heavy Russian shelling, it said.
Ukrainians in the U.S. working to help relatives escape warMarch 9, 202202:44
Air alert declared in Kyiv
An air alert was declared Wednesday morning in and around Kyiv, with residents urged to get to bomb shelters as quickly as possible.
“Kyiv region – air alert. Threat of a missile attack. Everyone immediately to shelters,” regional administration head Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram.
Nearly two weeks into the invasion, Russian troops have advanced deep along Ukraine’s coastline. The city of Mariupol, which sits on the Azov Sea, has been surrounded by Russian soldiers for days and a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in the encircled city of 430,000
For days, as Moscow’s forces have laid siege to Ukrainian cities, attempts to create corridors to safely evacuate civilians have stumbled amid continuing fighting.
Across the country, thousands of people are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, in nearly two weeks of fighting. Russian forces have seen their advances stopped in certain areas — including around Kyiv, the capital, — by fiercer resistance than expected from the Ukrainians.