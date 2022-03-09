Ukraine-Russia war live updates: U.S. blocks Poland's fighter jet offer as evacuations continue

The United States on Tuesday rejected an offer by Poland to transfer custody of Soviet-era fighter jets that would then likely be sent to Ukraine, as efforts continue to evacuate civilians from areas worst hit by Russia's almost two-week-old invasion.

Poland said it planned to send a fleet of MiG-29 jets to the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany but Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement: "We do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one."

The rift between NATO allies came as Ukraine was able to evacuate residents Tuesday from the besieged city of Sumy along the first safe corridor to have been created since the invasion, which has sparked the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

On Tuesday the U.S. moved to ban imports of Russian oil, while a growing list of Western companies suspended their business in the country, adding to Moscow's economic and cultural isolation.