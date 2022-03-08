Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Ukraine's defiant leader vows to stay 'for as long as it takes'

SEE NEW POSTS

'Anti-war momentum' will only keep growing across Russia, Navalny says Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has said he believes anti-war sentiments in Russia are growing as he called on residents to continue taking to the streets to protest the war in Ukraine. In a Twitter thread Tuesday, Navalny said he believed the "anti-war momentum" was on the rise in Russia and would only "keep growing across the society." "So, the anti-war protests should not be halted under any circumstances," Navalny, who is currently serving two years and eight months in prison for charges that human rights groups have criticized as being politically motivated, said via his team. Navalny said his team had run a series of "4 quick, ultra-short online polls," with each survey including 700 participants from Moscow. While he acknowledged the limitations of such a survey, he said the results suggested a rise in the percentage of people who view Russia as the "aggressor" in the current conflict. The findings also noted a rise from late February to early March in the share of people in Moscow who believe "conflicting parties should immediately cease all military operations and engage in peace talks." "Whether Russians actually support the hideous war that Putin has waged against Ukraine is a matter of utmost political importance. The answer to this question will largely define Russia's place in the history of the 21st century," Navalny said.







Irpin mayor refuses to surrender city, tells Russians to leave within 24 hours or risk troops' lives The mayor of Irpin, a city in northern Ukraine neighboring the capital, Kyiv, has refused to surrender his city to Russian forces, vowing to put up a fight. In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, Irpin Mayor Alexandar Markushin said he had received a message from Russian forces on Monday "threatening my life and health" and demanding the "complete surrender" of his city. "I'm surprised that these monsters still haven't understood — Irpin doesn't give up, Irpin doesn't sell, Irpin fights!" The mayor said he was making a counter offer for Russian forces to "leave the Irpin community within 24 hours" if they want to "save the lives and health of several thousand Russian conscripts, who are awaited at home by their mothers, sisters, daughters, grandmothers and lovers." "Return to Russia, and I will greet the women of the Irpin community without you," he said.







Evacuation begins in Sumy as 'green corridor' opens after deadly overnight attack Ukraine has begun evacuating residents from Sumy after the northeastern city was given a "green" humanitarian corridor Tuesday following a deadly overnight attack. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's Presidential Office announced Tuesday morning that the "first stage" of evacuations had begun in the city. It comes after Ukrainian officials accused Russia of carrying out an air attack Monday night that Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said left at least 18 people dead, including two children. Accusing Russian pilots of committing "another crime against humanity in Sumy," Herashchenko said in a Telegram post that efforts were still underway to clear away the debris. "You will not break the resistance of the defenders of Sumy by killing civilians!" he said. "They will only be even angrier, more cunning, more effective and more painful to hit the enemy!" He also said that "the death of peaceful people is also on the conscience of those European politicians and the grief of strategists who have not yet made a decision to give us powerful anti-aircraft missiles or close the sky," referring to calls for the air space over Ukraine to be closed. "Bundestags, Parliaments, Houses of Lords have to know that children are dying. Let them know that it is because of their indecisiveness or cowardice that children, women and old people die every day in Ukraine," he said.







Rising oil prices could affect thousands of products American drivers were in for another unwelcome surprise at the pump Monday. The national average for a gallon of gas rose about 5 cents overnight to $4.065, an astonishing 46 cents higher than it was only a week ago, according to AAA, and only a nickel shy of the record set in 2008. With the war in Ukraine escalating and talk of the U.S. imposing sanctions on Russian oil, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude — the U.S. benchmark — topped $120 a barrel Monday afternoon. Andrew Lipow, the president of Lipow Oil Associates, said traders were steering clear of Russian oil ahead of a possible embargo. "What you see is that the oil industry is imposing a de facto ban on oil from Russia, so, in essence, that takes oil off the market," he said. Climbing prices at the pump are the most visible reminder of the rising cost of oil. But what people can't see is also costing them. Petroleum derivatives hide in thousands of everyday goods and household products, from microfiber to moisturizer to medicine. Their prices are rising, too. Read the full story here.






