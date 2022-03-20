Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'war crimes' as fighting rages in Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Saturday that the siege of the port city of Mariupol "will be remembered for centuries," for what he said were "war crimes" committed by Russian troops.

His comments in a video address posted to his Telegram channel came as Russian forces pushed deeper into the city where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant.

Mariupol City Council also accused Russia of shelling an art school where 400 residents including "women, children and the elderly," were sheltering on Saturday. "It is known that the building was destroyed, and peaceful people are still under the rubble," the council said in a post on its Telegram channel on Sunday. Russia has denied it is targeting civilians.

In a separate post, the council also alleged that several thousand people had been deported to Russia over the past week. NBC News was not able to independently verify this claim.

Earlier on Saturday, Russia's military said it had used hypersonic missiles in combat for the first time to destroy an ammunition depot in Ukraine's west, a claim that NBC News was not able to independently verify.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine 24 days ago, nearly 900 civilians have been killed and close to 1,400 have been injured, according to the United Nations, which has noted the actual toll is likely much higher. The conflict has also forced more than 3.1 million people, including 1.5 million children, from the country, the U.N. said.

