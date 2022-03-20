Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'war crimes' as fighting rages in Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Saturday that the siege of the port city of Mariupol "will be remembered for centuries," for what he said were "war crimes" committed by Russian troops.
His comments in a video address posted to his Telegram channel came as Russian forces pushed deeper into the city where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant.
Mariupol City Council also accused Russia of shelling an art school where 400 residents including "women, children and the elderly," were sheltering on Saturday. "It is known that the building was destroyed, and peaceful people are still under the rubble," the council said in a post on its Telegram channel on Sunday. Russia has denied it is targeting civilians.
In a separate post, the council also alleged that several thousand people had been deported to Russia over the past week. NBC News was not able to independently verify this claim.
Earlier on Saturday, Russia's military said it had used hypersonic missiles in combat for the first time to destroy an ammunition depot in Ukraine's west, a claim that NBC News was not able to independently verify.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine 24 days ago, nearly 900 civilians have been killed and close to 1,400 have been injured, according to the United Nations, which has noted the actual toll is likely much higher. The conflict has also forced more than 3.1 million people, including 1.5 million children, from the country, the U.N. said.
Russian shelling led to 'large numbers of civilian casualities,' U.K.'s defense ministry says
Russia has increased its "indiscriminate shelling" of urban areas in the past week "resulting in widespread destruction and large numbers of civilian casualties," Britain's defense ministry said in an intelligence briefing Sunday.
"It is likely Russia will continue to use its heavy firepower to support assaults on urban areas as it looks to limit its own already considerable losses, at the cost of further civilian casualties," the briefing said.
It added that Russian forces continued to encircle cities in eastern Ukraine but had made "limited progress."
KYIV — In peacetime, Ukraine has a thriving surrogate industry, one of the few countries where foreigners can get Ukrainian women to carry their pregnancies. Now at least 20 of those babies are stuck in a makeshift bomb shelter in Ukraine’s capital, waiting for parents to travel into the war zone to pick them up.
They’re well cared for at the moment. Surrogacy center nurses are stranded with them, because constant shelling makes it too dangerous for them to go home. Russian troops are trying to encircle the city, with Ukrainian defenders holding them off for now, the threat comes from the air.
Nurse Lyudmilla Yashchenko says they’re staying in the bomb shelter to save their lives, and the lives of the babies, some of whom are just days old. They have enough food and baby supplies for now, and can only hope and wait for the newborns to be picked up, and the war to end.
Ukraine continues to resist 24 days into invasion
Zelenskyy appeals to Russians: 'These are wives, these are children, relatives and friends'
In a portion of his latest address early Sunday, Ukraine's president appealed to Russians' humanity and sense of justice.
Speaking in Russian, his first language, Zelenskyy claimed 14,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the invasion, which began Feb. 24.
"This is 14,000 mothers," Zelenskyy said, according to an NBC News translation of his remarks. "This is 14,000 fathers. These are wives, these are children, relatives and friends. And you don't notice it? But there will only be more victims. As long as this war continues. Your war is against us, Russia against Ukraine. On our land."
Estimates of the number of Russian soldiers killed in the conflict have varied, and NBC News has not independently verified the death toll.
It's not clear if Zelenskyy's appeals — this wasn't the first — hit their mark, but there have been signs of unease and even dissent in Russia, where President Vladimir Putin has cracked down on news media and all but banned displays of disagreement with the Kremlin.
Nearly 15,000 protesters have been arrested in Russia since the war began, according to OVD-Info, a Moscow-based human rights group that tracks police detentions.
Zelenskyy said at the top of his address, in Ukrainian, that the nation doesn't want to kill.
“Ukraine has always sought a peaceful solution," he said. "Even more we are interested in peace now. Because we count everyone who is killed. Because it means something to us, every ruined family, every ruined house. Because we are Ukrainians, and for us a person is priceless."