Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Zelenskyy open to neutrality as Putin presses on

With Russia growing more focused on defeating Ukraine's forces in the east, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was willing to consider neutrality in order to end the war but would not sacrifice his country's territorial integrity.

If the Russian military surrounds and defeats Ukraine's defenders in the industrial heartland of the Donbas region, it may try to dictate terms to Kyiv and possibly split the country in two.

Zelenskyy's comments came ahead of a fresh round of peace talks set to take place this week in Turkey.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's remarks over the weekend — interpreted by many as tantamount to calling for regime change in Russia — continued to reverberate among the United States' friends and foes alike. Biden had said Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power" during a speech from Poland, although Secretary of State Antony Blinken was among the U.S. officials to say that Washington was not pursuing "a strategy of regime change."

French President Emmanuel Macron distanced himself from Biden’s comments, saying it was vital to avoid escalation as he sought to maintain dialogue with Putin and press for an end to the war.

