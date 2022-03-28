Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Zelenskyy open to neutrality as Putin presses on

With Russia growing more focused on defeating Ukraine's forces in the east, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was willing to consider neutrality in order to end the war but would not sacrifice his country's territorial integrity.
If the Russian military surrounds and defeats Ukraine's defenders in the industrial heartland of the Donbas region, it may try to dictate terms to Kyiv and possibly split the country in two.
Zelenskyy's comments came ahead of a fresh round of peace talks set to take place this week in Turkey.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's remarks over the weekend — interpreted by many as tantamount to calling for regime change in Russia — continued to reverberate among the United States' friends and foes alike. Biden had said Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power" during a speech from Poland, although Secretary of State Antony Blinken was among the U.S. officials to say that Washington was not pursuing "a strategy of regime change."
French President Emmanuel Macron distanced himself from Biden’s comments, saying it was vital to avoid escalation as he sought to maintain dialogue with Putin and press for an end to the war.
Oscars holds a moment of silence for Ukraine
The Oscars held a moment of silence acknowledging the war in Ukraine.
Up until the moment, which featured slides with a message of support, the only other official acknowledgment of the conflict came from actor Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine.
Here's the text of the statement, which ran during the brief moment of silence:
"We'd like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders. While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water, and emergency services. Resources are scarce, and we — collectively as a global community — can do more. We ask you to support Ukraine in any way you are able. #StandwithUkraine"
Russia shifts focus to try to grind Ukraine's army in east
KYIV, Ukraine — With its aspirations for a quick victory dashed by a stiff Ukrainian resistance, Russia has increasingly focused on grinding down Ukraine's military in the east in the hope of forcing Kyiv into surrendering part of the country's territory to possibly end the war.
The bulk of the Ukrainian army is concentrated in eastern Ukraine, where it has been locked up in fighting with Moscow-backed separatists in a nearly eight-year conflict. If Russia succeeds in encircling and destroying the Ukrainian forces in the country's industrial heartland called Donbas, it could try to dictate its terms to Kyiv and, possibly, attempt to split the country in two.
The Russian military declared Friday that the “first stage of the operation” had been largely accomplished, allowing Russian troops to concentrate on their "top goal — the liberation of Donbas.”
Many observers say the shift in strategy could reflect President Vladimir Putin’s acknowledgment that his plan for a blitz in Ukraine has failed, forcing him to narrow his goals and change tactics amid a disastrous war that has turned Russia into a pariah and decimated its economy.