Ukraine-Russia war news updates: Fighting rages around Kyiv as Russian forces bombard major cities

Fighting and explosions raged outside Kyiv Saturday as Russian forces appeared to make fresh progress in their slow advance on Ukraine's capital and continued to bombard cities already under siege across the country.

Britain's defense ministry said in an intelligence briefing that Russian forces were around 15 miles from the city center. It added that a larger Russian column north of the city had dispersed, which might be part of an attempt to encircle Kyiv.

Elsewhere, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video post that Russian forces had captured Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the southern city of Melitopol. "It is a crime against the democracy itself," he said.

The country launched a fresh effort to open humanitarian corridors from several cities, including besieged Mariupol where civilians are trapped without water or food, although previous attempts have been disrupted by Russian shelling.

Meanwhile, U.S. soldiers are continuing to deploy to Europe, joining thousands already sent overseas to support NATO allies. About 130 soldiers gathered Friday at Hunter Airfield in Savannah, Georgia and departed on a chartered flight.

Follow our full coverage on the conflict here.