World Cup live updates: U.S. vs. Iran coverage

Protests have engulfed earlier matches this World Cup

Iranian soccer players appeared to have some sympathy for protesters as the team remained silent while the national anthem was played before its first World Cup match against England last week.

Players were criticized by Iranian officials back home for their apparent silent protest and went back to singing the anthem ahead of their next match against Wales — even as fans inside the stadium booed and whistled.

Then, over the weekend, the U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic in support of protesters.

“We wanted to show our support for the women in Iran with our graphic for 24 hours,” according to a U.S. Soccer statement.

That statement angered Iranian soccer and government officials who demanded that the Americans be thrown out of the tournament.