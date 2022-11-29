World Cup live updates: U.S. vs. Iran coverage

What to know about U.S. versus Iran in the World Cup
- So far, the United States has tied against Wales and England
- Iran has lost to England and has beaten Wales
- The United States needs to defeat Iran to advance to the knockout stage of 16
- Also on Tuesday, Ecuador is playing Senegal and the Netherlands is playing host country Qatar at 10 a.m. ET
- The U.S. and Iran match starts at 2 p.m. ET, the same time Wales is taking on England
U.S. men's team train in Doha ahead of Iran match
Protests have engulfed earlier matches this World Cup
Iranian soccer players appeared to have some sympathy for protesters as the team remained silent while the national anthem was played before its first World Cup match against England last week.
Players were criticized by Iranian officials back home for their apparent silent protest and went back to singing the anthem ahead of their next match against Wales — even as fans inside the stadium booed and whistled.
Then, over the weekend, the U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic in support of protesters.
“We wanted to show our support for the women in Iran with our graphic for 24 hours,” according to a U.S. Soccer statement.
That statement angered Iranian soccer and government officials who demanded that the Americans be thrown out of the tournament.
Second meeting between Iran and United States
Tuesday’s match marked just the second contest between the two sides in World Cup history. That previous game ended in a 2-1 Team Melli victory in France in 1998, which also kept the Americans from knockout play.
That 1998 game was played 17 years after 52 U.S. hostages were released by Iran following 444 days of captivity. The emotional scars of that crisis were still fresh in the minds of many Americans when the two sides met in Lyon.
The backdrop of Tuesday’s match was also played in the shadows of massive geopolitical events that have been unfolding thousands of miles away from the pitch in Al Khor.
Weeks of anti-government protests across Iran, led by women and students, have stunted public enthusiasm for the national soccer team.
The 1998 Team Melli victory over the United States sparked instant joy across Iran as fans flocked to the street for celebrations.