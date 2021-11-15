LONDON — The mayor of the English city of Liverpool on Monday praised as “heroic” the actions of a taxi driver during in a deadly car explosion outside a busy women’s hospital.

Mayor Joanne Anderson told the BBC that the driver, who has not been officially named, got out of the car and locked the doors before the blast hit on Sunday.

“The taxi driver in his heroic efforts has managed to divert what could have been an absolutely awful disaster at the hospital,” Anderson said of the incident.

Investigators have not commented on Anderson’s account.

A male passenger in the car was declared dead at the scene, while the male driver received non-life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition, police said. Neither man has been identified by police.

Three men, aged 21, 26 and 28, were arrested in connection with the incident.

While the explosion had not been officially declared a terrorist attack, U.K.’s counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation. However, local police and authorities said they were keeping an open mind about what had happened.

Police and forensic officers work through the scene of a car explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital Monday morning. Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also praised the vehicle's driver.

“It does look as though the taxi driver in question did behave with incredible presence of mind and bravery,” Johnson told journalists, adding that the details of what exactly happened are still being worked out.r

Police were called to reports of a car explosion just before 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. E.T.) outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, just as a Remembrance Day Service, commemorating Britain’s war dead, was taking place at the nearby Liverpool Cathedral.

Police said the car involved was a taxi that pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.

Photos from the scene showed a vehicle in flames near the hospital’s main entrance. On Monday morning, police and forensic officers in white bodysuits were seen combing through the scene.

Police said a large cordon was set up in a central area of Liverpool where a small number of homes have been evacuated as a precaution as part of the investigation.

The Liverpool Women’s Hospital said in a statement late Sunday night it has restricted visiting access until further notice, but patients were no longer being diverted to other hospitals.

Britain’s national terrorism threat level, a scale designating the likelihood of a terrorist attack anywhere in the U.K., remains at “substantial,” which means an attack is likely.