LONDON — Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister Friday and looked set to abandon her economic plan as she fought to save her job and ease market panic.

Truss removed Kwasi Kwarteng just 38 days after the pair took office and just over two weeks since they proposed a radical tax-cutting "mini-budget" that sent the pound crashing and fueled the country's latest political crisis.

The move came amid widespread speculation that Truss will announce a stunning reversal and scrap large parts of that plan at a news conference later on Friday.

Kwarteng announced his departure on Twitter, saying: “You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted.” He had hastily returned to London earlier Friday from a meeting in New York.

He attached a defiant letter in which he said his strategy was right, failing to even mention the turmoil of the last two weeks. “Following the status quo was simply not an option,” he wrote.

Kwarteng becomes the second shortest-serving chancellor of the exchequer, as the British finance minister is known. He is second only to Iain Macleod, who died after 30 days in office in 1970.

In a written reply Truss said: "We share the same vision for our country and the same conviction to go for growth."

She added: "I deeply respect the decision you have taken today," though it seemed clear that the decision was hers.

Truss's personal office confirmed the next finance minister will be Jeremy Hunt, a former health secretary and serial minister under successive Conservative governments. Hunt has twice stood unsuccessfully for the post of party leader.

It remains unclear whether Friday's dramatic developments will be enough to save Truss, who as leader will be seen as ultimately responsible for the economic plan. Her short time in power has been dominated by the crisis, with growing reports that senior figures in her ruling Conservative Party were plotting to oust her.

Last week, after repeatedly rejecting any suggestion of changing course, Truss scrapped a proposal to cut tax for people earning more than 150,000 pounds a year ($167,000).

That failed to calm markets or lawmakers spooked by the plunging value of the pound and the government's polling numbers.

Kwarteng's plan involved cutting 45 billion pounds in tax ($50.4 billion) — more than the U.K.'s annual defense budget — but without identifying either how this would be funded or what services would need to be cut as a result.

The proposal saw interest rates and mortgage payments rise, the value of the pound crash and the government’s cost of borrowing soar.

More details on this were due to be revealed in a speech on Oct. 31 — but the political and economic damage had already been done.

The central Bank of England was forced to step in and buy billions of pounds of government bonds, known as gilts, to calm the market. As it did so the bank warned of a "material risk" to the U.K.'s entire financial system.

On Tuesday, the bank said it intervened to stop a "fire sale" after pension funds began to rapidly sell the large of amount of government debt they hold.

Crucially, the bank’s bond-buying program is set to end on Friday, meaning the government must convince markets its economic plan is sound to avoid further chaos.

The International Monetary Fund strongly criticized the unfunded tax cuts, while economists and commentators across the world questioned the wisdom of such a radical plan.

Both Truss and Kwarteng have long proposed low-tax, high-growth economic policies. They were among the co-authors of "Britannia Unchained," an ultra-conservative treatise for economic reform published in 2012.

"The British are among the worst idlers in the world," the authors wrote. "We work among the lowest hours, we retire early and our productivity is poor."

Truss still holds to this analysis. At the annual Conservative Party conference she told lawmakers and activists: "I have three priorities for our economy: growth, growth and growth."

Truss wasted little time in acting on this philosophy, but it has not gone to plan.