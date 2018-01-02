American YouTube star Logan Paul issued an apology on Tuesday after posting a video showing a dead body hanging from a tree.

Paul, whose YouTube channel has around 15 million followers, made the discovery while walking with friends in Japan’s Aokigahara forest, which is also known as the "suicide forest." The video was later deleted.

YouTube vlogger Logan Paul reacts after spotting someone who took their own life during a visit to Japan's "suicide forest." YouTube

In its introduction, the 22-year-old Paul said it’s “the most real video I’ve ever posted.”

When the group find the body, Paul looked surprised, and said he has never seen a dead person. He then nervously laughs.

In an apology posted on Twitter, Paul said that he published the scene to "raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention."

“Let me start with this — I'm sorry," he wrote. "I didn’t do it for views. I get views. I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity."

He added: “I'm often reminded of how big a reach I truly have & with great power comes great responsibility... for the first time in my life I’m regretful to say I handled that power incorrectly. It won’t happen again.”

The video, as well as Paul’s on-camera reaction to finding the body, was widely condemned by social media users.

Logan Paul’s instinct to continue filming, continue editing, and continue uploading after filming a dead suicide victim shows just how corrupt he has become in the persuit of relevancy. You had many chances to turn back, dude. You chose this. — Luke Cutforth 🌊✨ (@LukeIsNotSexy) January 2, 2018

The amount of personal + social unawareness Logan Paul has displayed in THAT video is mind blowing to me. How could one w such power and influence have the audacity to put something so thoughtless online? You have potentially intensified an entire family's grief beyond measure. — Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) January 2, 2018

In Paul's subsequent video post, he referred to the previous day’s events, saying that finding a dead body was “not exactly how I planned on ending 2017.” He went on to encourage viewers to subscribe to his channel.

YouTube was also slammed for allowing content like Paul’s video to be posted. YouTube did not respond to a request for comment by NBC News early Tuesday.

Dear @youtube, after the Logan Paul video where he shows a dead body of a suicide victim, uses that for the title, makes heartless jokes next to the body, there needs to b age restrictions for certain creators. How is this allowed on YT? His followers are children! Horrifying — Kandee Johnson (@kandeejohnson) January 2, 2018 Questioning YouTube role:

In November, multiple big-name advertisers pulled ads on YouTube over disturbing content involving children. YouTube terminated hundreds of accounts and removed more than 150,000 videos as a result.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed FROM NOV. 29: YouTube forced to remove videos with inappropriate content 2:41 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1105858627584" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Paul is not the first YouTube star to make headlines for offensive content. Last February, the YouTuber known as PewDiePie posted anti-Semitic imagery in a number of videos. That resulted in widespread criticism as well as the cancellation of the second season of his reality show and removal from the Google Preferred channel.

However, the controversy did little to dent the star's following. PewDiePie currently has 58 million subscribers to his YouTube channel.