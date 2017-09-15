LONDON — A rush-hour “incident" aboard a subway train on London's Tube network was being investigated by police Friday.

Ambulance officials confirmed commuters had been injured at Parsons Green station in southwest London.

One photo shared on social media showed a bucket on fire.

This photo of a burning white plastic bucket was posted on Twitter. APTN / AP

The Twitter user who posted it — @rrigs — said he believed the bucket was linked to the incident on the U.K. capital's District Line. He added that an "explosion" occurred and a "fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door."

Videos appeared to show the same bucket burning.

Other Twitter posts showed people fleeing from the station, which is located above ground.

The London Ambulance Service confirmed a hazardous area response team was sent to the scene around 8:20 a.m. local time (3:20 a.m ET).

In a statement, it added the "initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries."

We're aware of an incident at #ParsonsGreen station. Officers are at the scene. The station is closed. More information as we get it. — BTP (@BTP) September 15, 2017

Commuter Richard Aylmer-Hall told the Associated Press that he witnessed some people getting "pushed over and trampled on" while running away.

Another Twitter user — @Garthserg — said he was on the when a “mass of people came rushing at us after ‘explosion’ on rear carriage. Surreal moment. Adrenaline pumping.”

Daniel Holden, a local politician, posted pictures of emergency services on Twitter.

“Lots of shell-shocked people ” he added.

The location of Parsons Green station on the London Underground network. Google Maps

The London Fire Brigade confirmed it had eight vehicles and around 50 firefighters at the station.

London’s transit system was the target of a series of coordinated suicide bombings on July 7, 2005. Often referred to as “7/7,” the attacks during the morning rush hour killed 52 people and seriously wounded hundreds.

The U.K. has been the target of three deadly terror attacks this year. A total of 33 people have since been killed in vehicle-and-knife rampages on London Bridge and Westminster Bridge in the capital, as well as in a suicide bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

An injured woman reacts outside Parsons Green Tube station in London on Friday. KEVIN COOMBS / Reuters

According to the U.K. government, the current threat from international terrorism is "severe" — the second highest level.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.