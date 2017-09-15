LONDON — A rush-hour fire aboard a subway train in the British capital was being investigated as terrorism Friday, police said.

Authorities confirmed 18 people had been injured at Parsons Green Tube station in southwest London. None of their wounds were considered serious or life-threatening.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the senior national coordinator for counterterrorism policing, said the blaze was being treated as a "terrorist incident."

One photo shared on social media showed a bucket on fire. Wires appeared to be protruding from the supermarket plastic bag the container had been carried in. The photos do not appear to show extensive damage to the inside of the train.

The Twitter user who posted the image — @rrigs — said he believed the bucket was linked to the incident. He added that an "explosion" occurred and a "fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door."

Luke Walmsley, 33, who was six carriages up from the fire described “complete pandemonium, complete terror" aboard the train.

“We heard the first scream and we saw a flash and smoke and people started running immediately,” he told NBC News. “Everyone was doing the 100-meter sprint at the same time. The girl I was sat next to fell to the floor, she got trampled on and flattened. There were lots of kids and lots of nannies and moms trying to work out where their kids were."

Walmsley said that several people suffered "severe brown burns" to their heads. "It was a really acrid burning smell that came up the carriage," he added.

Commuter Sylvain Pennec posted a video showing the bucket burning.

Pennec told The Guardian that he "heard a boom and when I looked there were flames all around" just before the train pulled into Parsons Green station, which is located above ground on the District line.

London's Metropolitan Police ordered commuters and residents to avoid the area. A cordon was set up around 500 yards from the station.

The location of Parsons Green station on the London Underground network. Google Maps

The London Ambulance Service confirmed a hazardous area response team was sent to the scene around 8:20 a.m. local time (3:20 a.m ET).

Commuter Richard Aylmer-Hall told the Associated Press that he witnessed some people getting "pushed over and trampled on" while running away.

Another Twitter user — @Garthserg — said he was on the when a “mass of people came rushing at us after ‘explosion’ on rear carriage. Surreal moment. Adrenaline pumping.”

To the man that pulled me out of the pile of people on the stairs during the stampede at Parsons Green - thank you. Thank you so much. — Katherine Manson (@KatherineManson) September 15, 2017

Daniel Holden, a local politician, posted pictures of emergency services on Twitter.

“Lots of shell-shocked people ” he added.

Members of a bomb disposal squad stand in the street near Parsons Green Tube station on Friday. Kevin Coombs / Reuters

The London Fire Brigade confirmed it had eight vehicles and around 50 firefighters at the station.

London’s transit system was the target of a series of coordinated suicide bombings on July 7, 2005. Often referred to as “7/7,” the attacks during the morning rush hour killed 52 people and seriously wounded hundreds.

The U.K. has been the target of three previous deadly terror attacks this year. A total of 33 people have since been killed in vehicle-and-knife rampages on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market as well as Westminster Bridge. A suicide bomber also targeted an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

According to the U.K. government, the current threat from international terrorism is "severe" — the second highest level.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged residents of the city to remain "calm and vigilant."

He added: "As London has proven again and again, we will never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism."