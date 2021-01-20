At least two dead as explosion rips through building in Madrid

At least two people died when a gas explosion ripped through a building in the center of Madrid, the city's mayor said Wednesday.

Jose Luis Martinez Almeida told reporters at the scene on Calle de Toledo, that he could not confirm how many people had been injured in the blast.

The explosion caused substantial damage to the six-story building, images and footage posted to social media by the city's emergency services showed. Emergency crews could be seen aiding several people on the ground.

The top five floors were totally destroyed, with walls blown out, while the bottom two floors were still mostly intact, but charred in places from the flames.

Al menos 4 plantas han resultado afectadas tras la explosión en este edificio de la calle Toledo. Están siendo evacuadas por @BomberosMad y atendidas por @SAMUR_PC varias personas. pic.twitter.com/tC5yzvVduO — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) January 20, 2021

Initial investigations suggested that the explosion had been caused by a gas leak, Almeida said.

Witnesses told Reuters that a plume of smoke could be seen after the blast which affected at least four floors of the building, according to a tweet from Madrid’s Emergency Information Office.

Two people were taken to hospital, it said in a separate tweet. It is unclear if they were the people who died.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

Leire Reparaz, who lives in the area, told the Associated Press that she heard a loud explosion shortly before 3 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET).

"We didn't know where the sound came from,” said Reparaz, 24. “We went up the stairs to the top of our building and we could see the structure of the building and lots of grey smoke.”

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.

Reuters contributed to this report.