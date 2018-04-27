Louis Arthur Charles: Prince William and Duchess Kate name new royal baby

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

LONDON — Britain’s newborn prince, will be named Louis Arthur Charles, the royal household announced Friday.

In a tweet posted on Kensington Palace's official account, the household added: "The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child was born Monday at St. Mary’s Hospital in London weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. They already have a boy, Prince George, born in 2013, and a girl, Princess Charlotte, born in 2015.

It follows days of speculation on the choice of name. British betting chain Ladbrokes said James had attracted the most amount of money, with Alexander also seen as potentially being in the running.