Luis Rubiales says he will resign as Spanish soccer federation president over unwanted World Cup kiss

Luis Rubiales says he intends to resign as president of Spain's soccer federation after Women's World Cup champion Jenni Hermoso accused him of sexual assault following the country's win last month.

The incident occurred while Rubiales was congratulating the Spanish women's team following their Aug. 20 defeat of England's team, bringing the country its first win at the women's tournament. Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the lips, which she said was forced onto her and denied Rubiales assertions that she gave him consent.

In a clip posted by Piers Morgan on Sunday, Rubiales confirmed he'd step down from his position during an interview.

"Many people believe you should resign as president, what are you going to do?" Morgan asked him.

"About my resignation, I'm going to do...I cannot continue my work," Rubiales said.

Rubiales consulted with his father, his daughters and his friends about the decision, saying he ultimately decided to resign because of the scandal's impact on other people of his life.

Rubiales has already been suspended by FIFA and Spanish prosecutors presented a sexual assault case against him in court.

The interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored has not yet aired. The Royal Spanish Football Federation has not made a statement regarding Rubiales' comments and did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Spain's prosecutor's office said on Friday that Rubiales was being charged with sexual assault and coercion based on a new law passed last year that eliminates the difference between “sexual harassment” and “sexual assault."

Soccer fans from around the globe have expressed outrage over Rubiales' actions, which were televised in numerous countries. FIFA suspended him from "all football-related activities at national and international level” for 90 days.

But Rubiales has denied any forcible assault on Hermoso and vowed to take legal action to defend himself against the allegations.

Pedro Rocha, the interim president for Spain's federation, issued a public apology over the situation.

"Mr. Rubiales’ actions do not represent the values defended by the Spanish Federation, nor the values of Spanish society as a whole; and his performance must be attributed solely and exclusively to him, since he is the only one responsible for his actions before society, before sports bodies and, if applicable, before Justice," Rocha said, according to a translated version of a statement made last week.