Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he would step down after a new Constitution is adopted, state-owned BelTA news agency cited him as saying on Friday.

"I am not going to shape the Constitution to suit my needs," he is quoted as saying. "I am not going to be the president once the new Constitution is in place."

Belarus has been rocked by months of anti-government protests ever since Lukashenko claimed victory in an Aug. 9 presidential election that his opponents say was rigged, a charge he denies.

The news comes after the European Union imposed sanctions earlier this month on Lukashenko and 14 other officials over their roles in the security crackdown launched during the protests.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for details.

Reuters contributed to this report.