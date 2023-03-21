Macron to address nation after government survives no-confidence vote

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron will break his silence on Wednesday to outline plans after his administration survived a no-confidence motion in Parliament over a deeply unpopular pension reform, the government spokesman said.

More than 200 people were arrested across the country on Monday evening, police said, after spontaneous protests broke out hours after Macron’s government narrowly survived the parliamentary vote.

The failure of the vote will be a relief to Macron. Had it succeeded, it would have sunk his government and killed the legislation, which is set to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.

“The prime minister [Elisabeth Borne] placed herself in the hands of Parliament and in that sense she has been comforted by parliament,” government spokesman Oliver Veran told RTL radio.

“The prime minister is the only one in power today who can carry out a governmental project.”

Polls show the majority of French are opposed to the reform and its decision to push through the bill. The anger was felt as protesters took to the streets in cities across the country, opposition lawmakers vowed to force a U-turn and unions prepared for nationwide action on Thursday.

Ongoing strikes at petrol depots in southeastern France have led to shortages and rationing forcing the government on Tuesday to order the requisitioning of staff to ensure supplies. Strikes also continue to impact the transport sector.