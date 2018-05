Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

CARACAS, Venezuela — Voting centers across Venezuela's capital city appeared largely empty during elections on Sunday despite assurances from government officials that millions of voters had turned out to vote by mid-morning.

President Nicolas Maduro is expected to handily win a second term despite the deepening crisis that's made food scarce and inflation soar as oil production in the once wealthy nation plummets.

By mid-morning, poll workers at a voting center in San Agustin, a pro-government stronghold in Caracas, said less than a fifth of the 1,916 registered voters had cast a ballot, but they expected a mid-day surge.

Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said about 2.5 million people had voted by 10 a.m.

While polls show Venezuelans overwhelmingly blame Maduro for their mounting troubles, he's still heavily favored to win thanks to a boycott of the election by his main rivals amid huge distrust of the nation's electoral council, which is controlled by government loyalists.

More than 1 million Venezuelans have abandoned their country for a better life abroad in recent years, while those staying behind wait in line for hours to buy subsidized food and withdraw cash that's almost impossible to find.

Maduro, setting an example for government supporters who he called on to vote early, cast his ballot in Caracas shortly after fireworks and loud speakers blasting a military hymn roused Venezuelans from sleep around 5 a.m. local time.

He said Venezuelans would provide an example of democracy to the world and brushed back suggestions he was taking the country down an authoritarian path.

"It's offensive when they say the Venezuelan people are falling under dictatorship," he said after voting, adding that if he were to win the election he would seek an understanding with his opponents on a way forward for the crisis-wracked country. "I'm going to stubbornly and obsessively insist in dialogue for peace."

Meanwhile, in Petare, home to Caracas' biggest slum, voters waited in line to have their so-called "Fatherland Card" scanned by socialist party volunteers.

A woman wearing the red, yellow and blue colors of Venezuela's flag scanned each card with her phone — a form of verifying that cardholders had done their patriotic duty of voting, presumably for President Nicolas Maduro.

The existence of so-called "Red Points," many just a few steps from voting centers, is an integral part of the government's get out the vote machinery.

Maduro's main rival, independent candidate Henri Falcon, said he had received at least 350 complaints from voters about the existence of the "red points," including some inside voting centers.

Falcon called on election officials to shut them down, calling it a "pressure mechanism, an element of political and social blackmail" directed at a poorer sector of the population.

"If the opposition wants to do the same, they are free to do so," said Rigoberto Barazarte, the owner of a small car wash business who wants to see a re-elected Maduro toughen his stance against elites he says are trying to sabotage Venezuela's economy.

In the opposition stronghold of eastern Caracas not all voters heeded a call to stay indoors in protest.