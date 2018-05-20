Maduro declared winner of second term in Venezuela amid severe crisis

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

CARACAS, Venezuela — President Nicolás Maduro handily won a second term, election officials said Sunday, but eerie scenes of largely empty voting centers and reports of widespread irregularities led rivals to dispute the vote and call for a new election.

The National Election Council announced that with almost 93 percent of polling stations reporting, Maduro had won nearly 68 percent, beating his nearest challenger, Henri Falcon, by almost 40 points.

The opposition argued throughout the day that a Maduro victory would lack legitimacy because many voters stayed home, heeding a call to boycott an election that many saw as rigged. Government critics also said other voters were pressured into backing Maduro. Electoral authorities projected turnout at only 48 percent.

Falcon said he had received at least 350 complaints from voters about the existence of the "red points," where socialist party volunteers scanned their their so-called Fatherland Cards to verify that cardholders had done their patriotic duty of voting — presumably for Maduro.

Falcon called on election officials to shut them down, calling it a "pressure mechanism, an element of political and social blackmail" directed at a poorer sector of the population.

While polls show Venezuelans overwhelmingly blame Maduro for their mounting troubles, he was still heavily favored thanks to a boycott by his main rivals amid huge distrust of the electoral council, which is controlled by government loyalists.

More than 1 million Venezuelans have abandoned their country for a better life abroad in recent years, while those staying behind wait in line for hours to buy subsidized food and withdraw cash that's almost impossible to find.

Maduro, setting an example for government supporters who he called on to vote early, cast his ballot in Caracas shortly after fireworks and loudspeakers blasting a military hymn roused Venezuelans from sleep around 5 a.m. local time.