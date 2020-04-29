Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes Cuba's Guantanamo province

By Reuters
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 has struck 25 miles southeast of Baracoa town in the Cuban province of Guantanamo, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said Wednesday.
The quake was at a depth of around 5 miles, EMSC said. It was revised from its initial measurement of magnitude 6.6 and depth of just over one mile.
There were no immediate reports of damage from the temblor, which comes months after a major earthquake struck south of Cuba, sending shockwaves across the region.
Baracoa is a popular tourist destination in Cuba.