Major floods in Australia kill 8 and leave homes, businesses submerged

BRISBANE, Australia — Parts of Australia’s third-most populous city, Brisbane, were under water Monday after heavy rain brought record flooding to some east coast areas and killed eight people.

The flooding in Brisbane and its surrounds is the worst since 2011, when the city of 2.6 million people was inundated by what was described as a once-in-a-century event.

The latest fatality was a man in his 50s who drowned on Monday after driving his car into floodwaters before dawn at Gold Coast city, south of Brisbane, Queensland state police said.

The bodies of the man and his dog were retrieved hours later from a submerged car that had been washed from the road, a police statement said.

Queensland emergency services warned life-threatening flash flooding was occurring in parts of Gold Coast.

Emergency crews made more than 130 swift-water rescues in 24 hours, officials said.