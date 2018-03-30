Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai returned to Pakistan Thursday for the first time since the Taliban tried to end her campaign for female education by shooting the then-schoolgirl in the head.

Instead of being silenced by the 2012 attack that gravely wounded her, Yousafzai went on to become a globally recognized advocate for moderation and children's education.

"The visit was kept a secret due to security issues," a relative said on condition of anonymity after the 20-year-old Yousafzai was greeted at Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad by government and security officials. She was taken to a hotel under tight security, the family member added.

However, she will not travel to the Swat Valley in the north of the country, where the shooting occurred.

"It was a month ago when she decided to visit Pakistan at any cost," said a second relative who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of Taliban reprisals.

As an 11-year-old, Yousafzai started an anonymous diary describing a girl's thirst for education. She is now a student at Oxford University in England.