ROME — Malaria killed a 4-year-old girl in Italy, raising fears that the mosquito-borne disease has returned to the country after decades.

Sonia Zago developed high fever after returning to her home in northern Italy from a vacation with her parents in Bibione, a seaside town on the Adriatic coast near Venice.

As her condition worsened, she was taken to a hospital where she was diagnosed with malaria and then transferred to another facility that treats tropical diseases. She died on Sunday night.

Zago had never traveled to a risk-prone country, raising questions about how she contracted the disease.

A map showing the location of Bibione, Italy. Google Maps

“From what we know, there are no mosquitoes in Italy carrying malaria," Claudio Paternoster, the head of the infectious diseases ward at the hospital of the northern city of Trento told the Italian daily Corriere della Sera. "We will have to investigate this."

Paternoster said he had not seen a case of "indigenous malaria" during his 30-year career.

The Ministry of Health confirmed Tuesday that it had dispatched a team of experts to establish how Zago contracted the disease.

Italy has been malaria-free since the 1950s, with most recorded cases linked to tourists who returned from countries where it is common.

Paternoster speculated that climate change may be to blame.

”It was a long and very hot summer," Corriere della Sera quoted him as saying.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation was hosting a meeting in Moscow to discuss how to keep Europe malaria-free. Zero cases of home-grown malaria were reported in Europe in 2015.

The WHO says Italy could be vulnerable to a return of malaria if mosquitoes are not properly controlled.

Malaria is caused by a parasite that has a complex life cycle dependent on both animals, including humans, and mosquitoes.

Claudio Lavanga reported from Rome. Maggie Fox reported from Washington, D.C.