Man arrested in death of U.K. ice hockey player Adam Johnson released on bail

A man arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter for the death of U.K. professional ice hockey player Adam Johnson was released on bail today, the South Yorkshire Police said.

Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson, 29, died of a fatal injury after his neck was cut by a skate during a game against the Sheffield Steelers.

South Yorkshire Police did not identify the suspect or say why he was released on bail. They said the investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Nottingham Panthers said they could not comment on the ongoing investigation.

Johnson was a Minnesota native that played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL.

After Johnson’s death, the English Ice Hockey Association, which governs the sport below the Elite League, said it would require all players in England to wear neck guards beginning in 2024.