Man in medieval clothing stabs two to death in Canada's Quebec City

QUEBEC CITY — Police in Quebec City early Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage near the provincial legislature on Halloween.

The provincial police earlier said they were looking for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left “multiple victims.”

Canadian broadcaster CBC quoted Quebec City police spokesperson, Étienne Doyon, as saying the suspect is in his mid-20s. Doyon would not say whether he was known to police.

Doyon did not identify the victims, and would not say whether the attacks were random, CBC reported.

There’s no word on a possible motive for the attacks.

Police said five victims have been transported to a hospital, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Police are asking those in the area to remain indoors.