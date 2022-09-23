Man sets himself on fire on London tennis court where Roger Federer is set to play his last match

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman's match at the Laver Cup was briefly halted Friday afternoon after a man set his arm on fire in protest of the use of private jets in Britain.

Greece's Tsitsipas was in the midst of playing his Argentinian opponent at London’s O2 Arena when the unidentified man stormed the court while wearing a t-shirt that read "End UK Private Jets."

Swiss great Roger Federer is due to take to the court later in the day for the final match of his career, with the 41-year-old partnering with his great rival Rafa Nadal to face the American duo of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Photos showed the man's arm engulfed in flames.

He was quickly removed from the court by security before the game resumed.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.