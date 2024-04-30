Man with a sword under arrest after attacking people in London, police say

LONDON — A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and two police officers on Tuesday in the east London community of Hainault before being arrested, police said. The London Ambulance Service said emergency workers treated five people and took them to the hospital.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called early Tuesday to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in a residential street and people being stabbed close to the Hainault underground station.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

“This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said. “I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm. People will want to know what has happened and we will provide more information as soon as we can.”

He added that police do not believe there is a threat to the wider community.

“We are not looking for more suspects,’’ he said. ”This incident does not appear to be terror-related.”