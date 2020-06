Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

What started in Minneapolis has gone global.

At least 40 countries, representing every continent except Antarctica, have held protests echoing support for the hundreds of U.S. protests in response to the May 25 killing of George Floyd in police custody.

Track the cities in the countries holding these protests around the world with this map. See the map of U.S. protests here.