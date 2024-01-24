Maricet Espinosa, Olympian and Cuban judo champ, dies at 34

Retired Cuban judo Olympian Maricet "La Mole" Espinosa died and left an "unerasable legacy" on her nation and sport, officials said this week.

Espinosa was 34.

The Pan American Judo Federation made the announcement on Monday, saying in a statement, "With profound sadness, we say goodbye to a legend of Panamerican and Cuban judo."

Details of how Espinosa died were not released by the federation.

"Maricet Espinosa, fondly known as 'La Mole,' leaves an unerasable legacy," the body continued. "Two-time Panamerican champion, world medalist and an Olympic representative in Rio 2016. Rest in peace, dear Maricet."

"Our condolences to her family and to Cuban judo," the statement said. "Your spirit and your achievements will endure forever."

Espinosa completed in the 2016 Olympics in Rio, finishing tied for ninth in her half-middleweight class, 57kg to 63kg.