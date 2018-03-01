Mattis warns of 'bumpy road' to Trump-Kim summit

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

SINGAPORE — It will be a "bumpy road" to the nuclear negotiations with North Korea later this month, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned Sunday, telling his South Korean and Japanese counterparts they must maintain a strong defensive stance so the diplomats can negotiate from a position of strength.

"We can anticipate, at best, a bumpy road to the negotiations," Mattis said. "In this moment we are steadfastly committed to strengthening even further our defense cooperation as the best means for preserving the peace."

Mattis was speaking at the start of a meeting with South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo and Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera on the final day of the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference.

Plans are moving forward for an unprecedented summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after Trump declared the summit back on following a historic and lengthy Oval Office meeting Friday with Kim Yong Chol, who is the top deputy to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"We'll be meeting on June 12 in Singapore," Trump told reporters at the White House. But he also said that it would be hard to reach a deal from a single meeting in less than two weeks.

It was the latest dramatic twist in the high stakes diplomacy aimed at ending Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.