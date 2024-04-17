Paul McCartney and John Lennon sons, James and Sean Ono, team up for new song 'Primrose Hill'

Last year saw the release of the Beatles’ new song: “Now And Then,” which was promoted as the band’s final single — but there’s a new McCartney/Lennon pairing. Paul and the late Linda McCartney’s son (and youngest offspring), James McCartney has released a new song with his close friend and John Lennon‘s son, Sean Ono Lennon. The pair co-wrote the song, titled “Primrose Hill.”

“I had a vision as a child in Scotland, on what was a lovely summer’s day,” James McCartney wrote in a April 2 tweet ahead of the song’s release. “Letting go, I saw my true love and saviour in my mind’s eye. ‘Primrose Hill’ is about getting the ball rolling with me & finding this person.”

James McCartney has contributed to solo music from both of his parents, and he also released a few of his own records as well. Sean Ono Lennon has released several solo records and has performed with bands such as Cibo Matto, his own Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger, and the Lennon Claypool Delirium (with Primus bassist-singer Les Claypool).

Paul McCartney also took to social media to promote his son’s song, posting on Facebook about the collaboration: “My son James has a new song out called ‘Primrose Hill’ — check it out! And lots of love to Sean Ono Lennon who co-wrote the song.”

Paul McCartney, left, and John Lennon on the Ed Sullivan Show, in 1965. CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images

In a April 15 video taken by his sister Mary McCartney, James dances in front of the night sky to the ballad.

James McCartney is holding a contest alongside the song, asking couples to share videos capturing the essence of love and romance in their favorite place. The videos, due April 19, must use the song in the background. Winners will have the opportunity to be featured in the video for the track.