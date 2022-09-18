IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet those willing to spend at least 12 hours in line to say their final goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth

For the last time, loyal subjects wait to pay tribute to their beloved queen in a miles-long line that snakes through London.
Images of colored wristbands worn by mourners waiting in line; a line of people in London; and a couple waiting in line posing for the camera.
Photographer Alice Zoo walked the queue to meet those waiting for hours to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth in London.Alice Zoo for NBC News
By Alice Zoo

LONDON — Forty minutes. One hour. Five. Ten. The line for people waiting to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II has stretched 5 miles across London, resulting in a stream of people willing to wait at least 13 hours to say their last goodbyes.

Photographer Alice Zoo walked the route on Saturday, starting from the end of the line at London's Southwark Park to its beginning at Westminster Bridge, asking loyal subjects how long they'd been waiting and how much longer they thought they might have to go.

Image: Joe's tea stand in Rotherhite serves people waiting in line.
Joe's tea stand in Rotherhithe serves people along the route.
Image: Violet and Everdeen Higbee were waiting for an hour, and didn't know how long they'd have to wait in line, about 4.5 miles away from Westminster.
Violet and Everdeen Higbee have been waiting for an hour, and at about 4 and a half miles from Westminster, don't know how much more they have to wait before reaching the queen lying in state.
Image: Jabin Naz, 48, left, and Shahida Batool, 53, have been waiting an hour and a half, and are about 4.5 miles from the Palace.
Jabin Naz, 48, left, and Shahida Batool, 53, have been waiting an hour and a half, and are about 4 and a half miles from the palace.
Image: The line of mourners near the Palace of Westminster, left; Sally Sommer, right, has been waiting about two hours and unsure how much longer she'll be on line. Sommer is almost four miles from the Palace.
The line of mourners near Westminster Palace, left. Sally Sommer, right, has been waiting about two hours and is not sure how much longer she'll be in line. Sommer is almost 4 miles from Westminster Palace.
Images: scenes along the line of mourners waiting to see the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II.
Image: Mourners wait in line to see the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London.
Image: Samantha and Chloe Burns, left, started waiting at 5 a.m., and have been waiting for five hours. Pauline Messum, right, has been in line for two hours and thinks she may have 12 more hours to wait.
Samantha and Chloe Burns, left, got in line at 5 a.m., and have been waiting for five hours. Pauline Messum, right, has been in line for two hours and believes she may have 12 more to go.
Image: Marilyn Winnett, 68, left, has been in line since 5:45 a.m.; Barbara Anderson, 57, right, has been waiting for four hours and nearly three miles from the end of the queue.
Marilyn Winnett, 68, left, has been in line since 5:45 a.m. Barbara Anderson, 57, right, has been waiting for four hours and is nearly 3 miles from the end of the queue.
Along the line to see the queen lying in state at Westminster Palace.
Laura Walshaw, 30, left, has been waiting in line for about five hours, since 5 a.m. She thinks she may have seven to eight hours more to wait. Isabelle Parsons, right, has been in the queue since 4 a.m., and estimates she has about four hours more to go.
Along the line to see the queen lying in state at Westminster Palace. Shawn Willis and Olivia Maddock, right, joined the line at 3 a.m. and believe they have four to five hours remaining before reaching Westminster Palace and the queen.
Hugh Milner, 78, and Elizabeth Milner, 76, joined the queue at 2 a.m. and have been waiting about 10 and a half hours. They estimate they have about three more hours to to before they reach the palace and the queen.
Produced and Edited by Zara Katz and Chelsea Stahl

Alice Zoo

Alice Zoo is a photographer and writer based in London.