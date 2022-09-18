Meet those willing to spend at least 12 hours in line to say their final goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth

LONDON — Forty minutes. One hour. Five. Ten. The line for people waiting to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II has stretched 5 miles across London, resulting in a stream of people willing to wait at least 13 hours to say their last goodbyes.

Photographer Alice Zoo walked the route on Saturday, starting from the end of the line at London's Southwark Park to its beginning at Westminster Bridge, asking loyal subjects how long they'd been waiting and how much longer they thought they might have to go.