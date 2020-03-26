Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to narrate movie about elephants in first post-royal project

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is set to return to the small screen in her first post-royal project, as the narrator of a new film about a family of elephants journeying across Africa.
A trailer for Disneynature's "Elephant," posted on the official Disney Twitter account, said it "follows one family's extraordinary 1,000 mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives".
Three days after Meghan and her husband Prince Harry are due to step down as "senior royals," on Mar. 31, it will be available to stream on Disney+.
The Sussexes stunned the public when they announced in January that they intended to "step back" from the royal family, divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America and start paying their own bills.
After the palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II wanted to quickly come to an agreement on the couple's future, Harry met with his grandmother; his father, Prince Charles; and his elder brother, Prince William, at her Sandringham estate.
It was later announced that they would no longer be senior royals, they no longer be known as his and her royal highnesses and they were forced to drop their "Sussex Royal" brand because of U.K. government rules surrounding the use of the word royal.
Harry said that the decision to step back was not one he had made lightly and that it brought him "great sadness that it has come to this."
The announcement about Meghan's new role comes after Harry was filmed praising his wife's ability to do voiceover work at the premiere of "The Lion King" in London last July. The footage was published by Britain's Mail on Sunday newspaper in January,
Talking to the film's director Jon Favereau, one of its stars Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z, Harry said: "Next time, if anyone needs any extra voiceover work, we can make ourselves available.
Former actress Meghan, who made her name in the legal drama "Suits," added: "That's really why we're here - to pitch."
Harry was also filmed touting his wife's talents to the executive chairman of the Walt Disney Company Robert Iger, at the movie's European premier.
Harry said: "You do know she does voiceovers?"
Iger replied: "I did not know that." Harry continued: "You seem surprised. She's really interested."