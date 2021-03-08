Meghan knocks down rumor that she made Kate cry, says 'reverse' happened

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, batted down a tabloid-fueled rumor that she made her sister-in-law, Kate, cry before her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry, telling Oprah Winfrey on Sunday that "the reverse happened."

In the interview, Meghan, declined to discuss details but said she was the one in tears after the Duchess of Cambridge commented on her flower girls' dresses.

Meghan added that Kate later apologized and took “accountability” for the disagreement, sending her flowers and a note.

“It was a really hard week of the wedding,” Meghan said. “She was upset about something, and she owned it.”

But Meghan described the moment as a “turning point” after the royal family chose not to correct the record after tabloids began reporting the opposite had occurred and that there was a growing rift between her and her sister-in-law.

“Everyone in the institution knew it wasn’t true,” she said, referring to the royal palace.

The rare interview came a little over a year after Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping back from their roles as senior royals and as tensions between the couple and royal family mounted.

Buckingham Palace said last week that it was “very concerned” about allegations that Meghan bullied staff during her time at Kensington Palace.

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry called the allegations, which were reported in a British newspaper that quoted unnamed sources, an “attack” on her character and described Meghan as someone “who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”