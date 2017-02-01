Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — Disparaging reactions to Prince Harry's relationship with actress Meghan Markle have highlighted the racism and class snobbery that persist in British society.

The American will become the first person who identifies as biracial to join the upper echelons of the U.K.'s royal family when she marries Harry on Saturday.

But some black women said coverage of the Los Angeles native's roots by some media outlets is indicative of the underlying racism that they experience daily.

Meghan Markle has described herself as a "strong, confident mixed-race woman." George Pimentel / Getty Images Portrait file

"I feel like racism in the U.K. is pretty insidious," said Paula Akpan, a co-founder of Black Girl Festival which celebrates black British women. She added racism tended to be "not as openly acknowledged" as in the U.S.

Following the engagement announcement in November, The Daily Mail publicized one of its stories with a tweet reading “from slaves to royalty, Meghan Markle’s upwardly mobile family.” In 2016, the newspaper suggested that Markle was “(almost) straight outta Compton.”

Journalist Rachel Johnson, the sister of British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, once wrote in The Mail on Sunday newspaper that Markle could help bring "rich and exotic DNA" to the royal family. She also described Markle’s mother as "a dreadlocked African-American lady from the wrong side of the tracks."

Days after their wedding plans were revealed, The Spectator magazine questioned the "Suits" star's suitability for Prince Harry because she is divorced and attended a Catholic school.