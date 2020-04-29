Meghan Markle mentored young woman for internship in video call

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, mentored a young woman for an internship, as part of her work with a charity she is patron of, which released a video of their conversation Thursday.
"You seem incredibly confident and prepared and I know everyone here is so excited," she told the woman, who has not been named.
"There is so much going on in the world right now and just to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it," she added. "All the positivity I just want to send your way to make sure you get on the other side of this."
The video of their conversation was posted on the Twitter account of Smart Works, which provides training and interview clothes to women seeking employment.
A spokesperson told NBC News that the young woman was applying for an internship at Bloomberg. She had not heard whether she was successful, they added.
The duchess launched a high street clothing range with accessories in support of the organisation's work last fall.
Meghan moved to Los Angeles with husband Prince Harry and their young son Archie earlier this year, a few months after the couple stunned the public when they announced that they intended to "step back" from the royal family, divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America and start paying their own bills.
Harry later said that the decision to step back was not one he had made lightly and that it brought him "great sadness."
Meghan has been keeping in touch with the UK charities and organisations she supports to learn how they are adapting to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a separate message to Smart Works' clients, Meghan praised the "inspiring" efforts of the charity which has adapted its work helping unemployed women following the coronavirus outbreak.
"Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring," she said.