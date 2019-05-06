Breaking News Emails
LONDON — The former Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to a boy on Monday — her first child with Prince Harry.
The duchess went into labor early Monday with Harry at her side, the palace announced Monday afternoon local time.
The boy, born at 5:26 a.m., is the first interracial baby in the British monarchy’s recent history, and weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is with the couple at their home, Frogmore Cottage, the palace said in the birth announcement.
"It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine," a beaming Harry said in an impromptu press conference. "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, and we’re both absolutely thrilled.”
Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics
The child is seventh in line to the throne, following Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince Harry.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome 1st child, a boyMay 6, 201905:29
The baby is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild.
They are still deciding on a name for the "overdue" newborn, Harry said, adding that they would introduce the baby to the world in two days.
"It was amazing," he said. "As every father and parent will ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing ... I’m just over the moon."
A framed notice of birth was placed on display on a ceremonial easel on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace.
Prior to the birth, few details of the couple's plans were released. Last month, Kensington Palace said that the birth would be revealed only once Harry and Meghan had the opportunity to celebrate privately. Unlike Harry's brother, Prince William, they didn't share where the baby would be born.
Harry and the former "Suits" actress married last year in a chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, about 20 miles west of central London. The celebration saw movie stars mingling with royalty.
Prior to Meghan's pregnancy, Harry made no secret of wanting to start a family. In an interview with the BBC in November 2017, Harry was asked if he and Meghan had talked about having children.
"Of course, one step at a time and hopefully we'll start a family in the near future," he responded.
The palace announced Meghan’s pregnancy in October at the start of the couple's 16-day tour of the South Pacific and Australia.
The duchess has attended royal engagements throughout her pregnancy, including a trip to Morocco where she and Harry visited a program promoting education for girls, as well as programs for young people with mental health challenges.
WATCH: A look back over recent royal birthsApril 26, 201901:34
In early March, the palace announced that Harry and Meghan would create their own household, complete with their own communications staff based at Buckingham Palace. The move means that their operations would be separate from those they had shared with Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.
Since joining the royal family, Meghan has been an outspoken advocate for women's rights and education. On International Women’s Day on March 8, she talked about her husband's feminism and said she hoped her child would share a similar mindset too.
“Boy or girl, whatever it is, we hope that that’s the case,” she said.
In keeping with royal tradition, the baby’s exact due date remained a secret, with both the palace and the royal couple saying only that Meghan was due in the spring.
Rachel Elbaum reported from London, and Janelle Griffith from New York.