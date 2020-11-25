Meghan Markle reveals she suffered a miscarriage

LONDON — Meghan Markle on Wednesday said that she suffered a miscarriage, writing in an article of her "unbearable grief" and society's need for empathy at a time of huge loss and isolation.

In an opinion article published in The New York Times, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, wife of Prince Harry, reveals that her miscarriage occurred in July.

She describes a normal morning taking her vitamins and changing son Archie's diaper, before feeling a sharp cramp.

"I dropped to the floor," Markle, 39, writes. Adding, she had a "sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

"Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand," she writes. "Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we'd heal."

"Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," she adds.

The disclosure comes as part of a wider discussion on the importance of asking each other "Are you OK?” during a year marred by private and public tragedies brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and societal reckonings over race.

She also discussed the Black Lives Matter campaign and the need to reach out to make "the load of grief" lighter.

The American actress married Prince Harry in a fairytale wedding in 2018. The Sussexes, who now live in Los Angeles, went on to stun the British establishment in January by choosing to "step back" from royal duties and move to North America with their young son, Archie.

The biracial actress has spoken out on issues of racism and called the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, “absolutely devastating” after it sparked global protests.