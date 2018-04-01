Here are some of the plans disclosed by Harry's press secretary, Jason Knauf, during a briefing at Buckingham Palace:

MEGHAN'S PARENTS TO MEET THE QUEEN, TAKE PART IN WEDDING

Markle's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, will arrive during the week before the May 19 wedding so they have time to meet Harry's family.

Knauf says they will visit with the queen, her husband Prince Philip, Harry's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and with Harry's brother Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate.

Ragland will travel with her daughter by car to Windsor Castle on May 19 and Thomas Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle of St. George's Chapel for the ceremony.

Knauf says Markle is "delighted" that her parents will be by her side. It is not yet known if Markle's siblings will attend the wedding.

PRINCESS DIANA'S FAMILY WILL HAVE A ROLE AS WELL

The press secretary says Harry is "keen to involve his mother's family in the wedding" and that all three of Diana's siblings will be present. One of Diana's two older sisters, Jane Fellowes, will give a reading during the ceremony to represent Diana's family at the big event.

NO MAID OF HONOR

Markle, an American actress who came to prominence in the TV series "Suits," will not have a maid of honor during the ceremony.

Harry has chosen William as his best man.

YOUNG BRIDESMAIDS AND PAGE BOYS

Knauf says all the bridesmaids and page boys will be children. That may mean a role for Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, the children of Prince William and the Duchess of Cornwall. But don't bother looking for Prince Louis — born in late April — as the youngest prince will not attend.

DON'T ASK ABOUT THE DRESS

Palace officials are determined that the style and designer of Markle's wedding gown will be kept secret until the moment she gets out of the car to walk into the chapel. They say this tradition is very important — but that won't keep speculators from trying to guess who has received the most important dressmaking assignment of the year.

DELAYED HONEYMOON

Knauf would not reveal where the newest royal couple will spend their honeymoon, but he said they won't be leaving right after the wedding. Instead they plan to make their first public appearance as a married couple during the week following the ceremony.