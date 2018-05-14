Meghan Markle seeks 'respect' for dad after report he'll skip wedding

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.

The palace's statement did not confirm the TMZ report on Monday that Thomas Markle had decided not to attend Saturday's wedding in Windsor, England. The palace said earlier that it would not comment on the report.