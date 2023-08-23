IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Russian state media says mercenary chief Prigozhin was in plane crash north of Moscow

Aug. 23, 2023, 5:31 PM UTC
War in Ukraine

Russian state media says mercenary chief Prigozhin was in plane crash north of Moscow

Prigozhin was among the seven passengers aboard an Embraer business jet when it came down in the Tver region, the Tass state news agency reported.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company at an unknown location in video released on Aug. 21, 2023.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company at an unknown location in video released on Aug. 21, 2023.Razgruzka_Vagnera / Telegram via AFP - Getty Images
By Henry Austin

Russian state media reported on Wednesday that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group who led an aborted mutiny earlier this year, was listed as a passenger on a jet that crashed north of Moscow.

NBC News was not able to confirm the news.

Prigozhin was among the seven passengers aboard an Embraer business jet that went down in the Tver region, the Federal Air Transport Agency told the Tass state news agency.

“According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, an investigation has been launched into the Embraer crash," RIA Novosti reported. “Among the passengers is the name and surname of Evgeny Prigozhin.”

Three pilots also died, Tass said, adding that the agency had launched an investigation into the crash.

Russian officials were not immediately available for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

