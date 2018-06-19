Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Merkel calls out Trump over Paris accord, renews commitment to fight climate change

"We know climate change isn't a matter of faith," said Merkel. "It's a fact."
by Associated Press /  / Updated 
Image: Petersberg Climate Dialogue Convenes In Berlin
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, Germany on June 19, 2018.Carsten Koall / EPA

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel took aim Tuesday at U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris accord, calling the move "very regrettable" at a time when the overwhelming majority of countries worldwide are trying to limit global warming.

"We know climate change isn't a matter of faith," she told an international climate meeting in Berlin. "It's a fact."

Trump announced last year that the U.S. will pull out of the accord negotiated by his predecessor unless he can "get a better deal."

Related

Germany's Merkel faces political crisis over migrant policy

Merkel said Germany remains committed to the Paris climate accord fighting global warming but acknowledged that the country still needs to do more to curb emissions, particularly in the transport sector, if it wants to meet its own goals.

The long-time German leader urged the 178 countries that have ratified the 2015 Paris accord to agree by the end of the year on a rulebook for its implementation.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Meteorologists push for climate change awareness

Jun.15.201802:54

"The German government stands fully behind the Paris climate accord, because ambitious climate policies don't just help limit the worst consequences of climate change , they also offer chances for innovation and therefore growth and prosperity worldwide," she said.

Germany, the strongest economy in the 28-nation European Union, was once a leader in the fight against climate change but has fallen behind in recent years. Officials predict that Germany will miss its goal of cutting emissions by 2020 by a wide margin.

"We in Germany have to admit that we need to get better," said Merkel, adding that the biggest worry was the country's transport sector, which has seen emissions rise slightly compared to 1990.

The talks in Berlin, attended by ministers from some 30 countries, are part of a series of meetings preparing for December's global climate summit in Poland.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland's prime minister, told ministers that the summit's host city of Katowice, a former center of heavy industry and coal mining, would be a showcase for the economic shift that is needed to prevent climate change.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news